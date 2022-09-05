Bianca Naidoo lost the father of her children, Riky Rick, and she has been in the spotlight while dealing with the grief

Favourite Mzansi rapper Riky Rick's death rocked the nation, and Bianca Naidoo recently talked about how she has been dealing with her loss

Bianca Naidoo's latest public interview explains how she has been feeling ever since Riky Rick passed away

Bianca Naidoo let the public know about her last moments with Riky Rick. Bianca Naidoo also generously gave supporters of Riky Rick an update on how she is dealing with losing him.

Riky Rick's partner Bianca Naidoo let Mzansi know how she feels about Riky Rick after he died. Image: Instagram/@rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Bianca Naidoo has been in the headlines as Mzansi showed unwavering support for Riky Rick's loved one. Bianca Naidoo let the country know that she is doing her best to cope.

Bianca Naidoo reveals Riky Rick's last words to her

According to ZAlebs, Bianca had an interview with SABC News where she said that dealing with Riky Rick's death is easier on "some days". Bianca said that it has helped to have a strong support structure and that she allows herself to grieve. She said:

"The days when I’m not okay, I allow myself to be not okay.”

Bianca explains that she has been open with her children about what happened to their father. Bianca admitted that the hardest days are usually the late rapper's birthday, her birthday and Father's Day. She also said she had a lengthy talk with Riky Rick just before he passed. She said:

“Last Sunday we talked for about five hours. The most beautiful conversation about everything, just life, us, the kids, how he felt… just everything. This conversation gave me a lot of peace because in this conversation any questions and doubts were expressed. "

Riky Rick's partner explains that she always told him how much he was loved. Bianca says his last words to her were early in the morning when he said:

"I’m going home and I love you."

South Africans have also been backing Bianca as she is trying to gain control of Riky's estate. Bianca and Riky were not married, which makes it more difficult, and Briefly News readers expressed their support.

Moipone Makhemeng commented:

"I like the fact that she is well-informed. She knows her rights. Go for it babe."

Luxon Taguma commented:

"If it happens that they were blessed with two kids, the mother of the kids deserves her share, and the kids must be taken care of. Even if she wasn't legally married, the fact that they stayed together binds them to share everything from their problems to their wealth."

Noxy Nonoe Nonoza commented:

"Riky always addressed her as his wife not girlfriend, so she's right."

Kamte Kulinji Thondolo commented:

"They must give all the property to that woman. They have been staying together until his death. Even some jealous people are saying that that woman was not legally married to him, but they have been staying together. She was not a slave."

Matema commented:

"I really hope Bianca wins this case. Nine years of vat n sit while supporting your man's dreams only to get nothing from it is not fair. Riky should've opened a trust for his family."

SA weighs in on Bianca's claim to Riky Rick's estate after he died unmarried

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were surprised when it became known that Bianca Naidoo was never married to Riky Rick. The story about Riky Rick and Bianca Naidoo has caused a buzz on the socials as South Africans shared their opinions.

Riky Rick and Bianca Naidoo have always been seen as husband and wife by fans. Netizens are divided as some blamed the late rapper for not having a will.

Riky Rick is survived by his life partner Bianca and their two children. The rapper died intestate, and Bianca Naidoo has to go to court if she is to become the executor of his estate.

