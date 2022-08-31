Singer and actor Naak Musiq's baby mama Roselyn April blew his cover after the star posted his new lover Robyn Mentor

The baby mama headed to the streets to reveal that she was shocked to see Naak posting another lady days after begging to meet with her

The former Generations actor caused a buzz when he posted a loved-up snap alongside his new bae rocking matching white outfits

Naak Musiq was dragged by his baby mama Roselyn April after he posted his new girlfriend. Image: @iamnaakmusiq.

Source: Instagram

Popular singer and actor Naak Musiq was recently called out by his baby mama after he posted his new woman.

Naak's baby mama, whose social media username is Roselyn April, took to the streets to claim that the star was calling her, begging to meet up with her days before posting a pic of his alleged fianceè Robyn Mentor.

According to screenshots posted by controversial blogger Musa Kwawula on his Twitter page, Roselyn's cousin, who overheard her conversation with Naak Musiq, was at a loss for words when she saw the pictures of Naak and Robyn. The post read:

"My cousin head my baby daddy this weekend begging to see me etc and said I was being heartless, that he sounded serious. Today she sent me a screenshot shocked that he posted his girlfriend."

As usual, peeps weighed in on the post with mixed reactions. Some said he wanted to tell Roselyn about his new lover.

@Dineo_Metja said:

"But someone did warn us about Xhosa men … don’t come for me guys I’m not feeling well."

@KDITLHAGE commented:

"Yah phela we move on quickly this side. Can't be begging 2 hours just to see her aww..."

@LibagoShumani noted:

"He doesn’t miss when it comes to white girls."

