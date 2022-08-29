Umlilo hitmaker DJ Zinhle couldn't hide her excitement as she celebrated her company Era by DJ Zinhle's major milestone

The star shared a short clip on her Instagram page and a sweet caption thanking everyone who has supported her brand over the years

Zinhle also threw a colourful star-studded party to celebrate 10 years as a successful entrepreneur

DJ Zinhle celebrated her company Era by DJ Zinhle's 10th anniversary in style. The star who couldn't keep calm posted a video sharing how she managed to stay afloat all these years.

DJ Zinhle threw a lavish party to celebrate her company Era by DJ Zinhle's 10th anniversary. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

She also posted a heartfelt caption thanking her millions of fans who have helped her brand grow through their unwavering support.

According to The Daily Sun, DJ Zinhle also explained how she managed to get it right over the past decade with her business growing from selling watches and accessories to selling wigs, bags and many more. She wrote:

"We’re celebrating 10 years of @ERAbyDJZinhle… It’s a great time to reflect and celebrate both our wins and losses because without all the experiences & learnings, we wouldn’t have made it this far. Here’s to many more decades of #Era. #era10."

To mark the major milestone, the DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected star had a lush party with some of Mzansi's favs in attendance. Stars such as singer and reality TV star Londie London and media personality Thickleeyonce attended the colourful event.

Media personality Thickleeyonce also posted snaps on her Instagram page alongside a caption that read:

"Celebrating my sis @djzinhle ✨ Happy 10 YEARS OF @erabydjzinhle ! You did that! I’m so proud and inspired by you here’s to another 10 ! Love you loads."

