The recent episode of DJ Zinhle's reality television show, The Unexpected shot her and Murdah Bongz to the top of Twitter trends

The stars were praised by social media users for the way they are growing their business empire

Fans also loved the way the Siyabonga hitmaker is focusing on building an empire for her daughter with AKA, Kairo Forbes

DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz have been hyped over the way they are focused on securing the bag. The stars topped Twitter trends following the recent episode of The Unexpected.

Fans were impressed by how the newly married couple are all over each other and how they are always planning and sharing business ideas.

Taking to Twitter after the latest episode of the reality show, fans said DJ Zinhle and her man could be the next power couple just like veteran actress Connie Ferguson and her late husband Shona Ferguson.

@pontshomotsepe_ said:

"Dj Zinhle saying Bongani forgets about her is so cute women become such babies in relationships "

@King_kokisa_ added:

"We need to see more on Bongani on Dj Zinhle’s reality show it looks like ashante took her whole dads personality."

@MissAwori wrote:

"DJ Zinhle and Bongani talking about going to gig internationally, Kairo going to work in LA, giving their staff leave, building their new house, doing an album together, making money, dates in Paris. These people are not on your level please. Find other people to trash."

