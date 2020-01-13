Top 10 best Android dual sim phones in South Africa 2022

The best Android dual sim phones in South Africa are affordable and have excellent features. Moreover, most people in Mzansi use multiple sim cards from the same or different telecommunications companies. Therefore, dual sim phones have a higher demand than single sim gadgets.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Someone using a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @Daria Shevtsova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Unlike single-sim devices, Android dual sim phones save one from the stress of changing sim cards. For instance, if you have low credit or no data on one sim card, you can automatically switch to the other without removing either of them from your phone.

The best dual sim phones in South Africa

People who would love to use different sim cards for business and family communications consider having two or more dual sim phones. Here is a list of the ten most affordable devices for you:

Huawei dual sim phones

Huawei and Samsung are among the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world. These two companies are also among the best-selling phone brands in South Africa. Consider busying the following Huawei dual sim phones:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

1. Huawei P30 pro

Huawei P30 Pro phones. Photo: @Emirate Store (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Huawei P30 pro is among the best Android dual sim phones in South Africa and is worth purchasing in 2022. It has high-quality hardware as well as fast performance. It costs around R12 999 to R15 999. The following are some notable features that make it the best choice this year.

Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie), EMUI 9.1

Android 9.0 (Pie), EMUI 9.1 Battery: 4200mAH (Non-removable Li-Po), 15W wireless charging, 40W battery charging.

4200mAH (Non-removable Li-Po), 15W wireless charging, 40W battery charging. Dimensions: 158×73.4×8.4

158×73.4×8.4 Quad triple camera: 40 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 20 MP (depth)

40 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 20 MP (depth) Single front camera: 32 MP (wide)

32 MP (wide) Size: 6.47 inches

6.47 inches Storage: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM

PROS CONS Attractive color options and trendy design, water-resistant. It lacks a 3.5mm audio port. Quality AMOLED screen with a tiny notch. It does not have a 3.5mm audio port. Fast under-display fingerprint reader. The gadget lacks 4K at 60fps video capture. Great battery life. There are no stereo speakers. Flagship-grade performance. The selfie camera has a fixed focus. Classic daylight and low-light camera performance. The storage is expandable, but Huawei's NM memory cards are far from mainstream. Unmatched 5x optical zoom lens. Super-fast wired and wireless charging.

2. Huawei P30

Huawei P30 smartphones. Photo: @HerbeTrade (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Huawei P30 phones are dominating the South African smartphone market. Users enjoy the gadget's fast-charging battery, high-resolution camera, double sim attribute, and other features. Huawei P30 gadgets costs around R5 000 to R9 000. Other unique features include:

Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie), EMUI 9.1

Android 9.0 (Pie), EMUI 9.1 Dimensions: 5.87 x 2.81 x 0.30 inches

5.87 x 2.81 x 0.30 inches Size: 6.1 inches

6.1 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

1080 x 2340 pixels Rear triple camera: 40 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 16 MP (depth)

40 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 16 MP (depth) Single front camera: 32 MP (wide)

32 MP (wide) Battery: 3650mAh non-removable Li-Po, 22.5W battery charging.

3650mAh non-removable Li-Po, 22.5W battery charging. Storage: 64GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

PROS CONS Incredible design and eye-catching colour options. It lacks proper dust and water resistance. Fast under-display fingerprint reader. It lacks stereo speakers. Classic battery life in the screen-on tests and fast charging. The phone has only one IR blaster. Quality display with high marks across the board. The storage is expandable, but Huawei's NM memory cards are still far from mainstream. Flagship-grade performance. The selfie camera is fixed-focus, and there isn't 32MP worth of detail in the images. Excellent image quality overall, some of the best low-light shots money can get you. No 4K60 video recording while everyone else has it.

3. Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Lite. Photo: @Sarah Crypto

Source: Twitter

Huawei P30 Lite is also the best dual sim Android to own in 2022. It has 128GB storage, a 3340mAh 18W battery, an Android 9.0 operating system, clear front and rear cameras, and other quality specs. You can buy this incredible smartphone at about R5 790.

Operating system: Android 9.0 (upgradable to Android 10), EMUI 10.0

Android 9.0 (upgradable to Android 10), EMUI 10.0 Dimensions: 6.02 x 2.86 x 0.29 inches

6.02 x 2.86 x 0.29 inches Size: 6.15 inches

6.15 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2312 pixels

1080 x 2312 pixels Rear triple camera: 48 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (depth) or 24 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (depth)

48 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (depth) or 24 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (depth) Single front camera: 24 MP (wide) or 32 MP (wide)

24 MP (wide) or 32 MP (wide) Battery: Li-Po 3340 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 18W

Li-Po 3340 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 18W Storage: 128GB

PROS CONS A stunning exterior design. It has different cameras for different markets (48MP vs 24MP). Large display with good contrast, colour accuracy and a tiny notch. Regular low-light photos are nothing special. Gaming-friendly hardware, 128GB default storage, microSD. No 4K video recording. Long-lasting battery life. The 1080p videos are not competitive. EMUI is fast and theme-able. Pricier than the equally capable competitors. It shoots excellent pictures in daylight and the NIGHT MODE helps at night. Immaculate portraits from the main camera and good selfies.

Samsung dual sim phones in South Africa

Samsung has some of the best dual sim smartphones in the world. People love these gadgets' stylish designs, powerful operating systems, excellent cameras, and more. Consider buying the following Samsung devices:

4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus gadgets. Photo: @paincorprf (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus could be the best dual sim gadget for you. It has a 4100mAh battery, an octa-core OS with 2.8GHz + 1.7GHz, 128GB storage capacity and 8GB RAM. Moreover, its dual front camera of 10MP 2PD + 8MP makes it the best phone for selfie lovers. Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus at around R14 999 to R17 999

Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1 Dimensions: 6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches

6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches Size: 6.4 inches

6.4 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3040 pixels

1440 x 3040 pixels Rear triple camera: 12 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 16 MP (ultrawide)

12 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 16 MP (ultrawide) Dual front camera: 10 MP (wide), 8 MP (wide)

10 MP (wide), 8 MP (wide) Battery: Li-Ion 4100 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W

Li-Ion 4100 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W Storage: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM

PROS CONS Quality design, build, and unique colours. Low-light selfies (meh). Spectacular edge-to-edge display. Frustrating fingerprint reader experience. Night mode is on par with the ones from competitors. The ultra-wide cam lacks autofocus. Superb photo and video quality with minor exceptions. Overheating issues for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e. The rapid warming depletes the battery. Battery life is about on par with the best in class. It needs bigger storage because it lacks a dedicated external memory.

5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus phones. Photo: @TheSavingsComplex (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Apart from the double sim feature, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a 4300m Ah fast-charging battery, a quality triple rear camera and a single front camera, S-Pen, among other spectacular features. You are likely to buy it at around R15 999 in South Africa.

Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1 Dimensions: 6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches

6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches Size: 6.8 inches

6.8 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3040 pixels

1440 x 3040 pixels Rear triple camera: 12 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 16 MP (ultrawide)

12 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 16 MP (ultrawide) Single front camera: 10 MP (wide)

10 MP (wide) Battery: Li-Ion 4300 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 45W

Li-Ion 4300 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 45W Storage: 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

PROS CONS The most compact Galaxy Note ever. The Night mode camera feature needs improvement. Great-sounding stereo loudspeakers. No 3.5mm audio jack. Excellent battery life, fast charging. Controversial power button placement. Excellent camera experience all-around, superb image quality. The ultra-wide-angle camera lacks autofocus. QUAD HD PLUS resolution and a punch-hole camera for quality displays. The in-display fingerprint reader needs more optimization (mostly software-wise). High performance, generous 256GB of storage. Only 2x telephoto cam while competitors are already at 3x and even 5x. Bright OLED screen with a small punch hole and razor-thin bezels. The arbitrary feature cuts from the big model are at odds with the Note's all-out ethos. S-Pen with tons of unique features and lasts longer.

6. Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 devices. Photo: @Tech Deals (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Samsung smartphone's features never disappoint. The Galaxy S10 model has 128 GB storage, 3400mAh battery, 10MP front camera, among other features. The 128GB model costs around R15 999, and the price goes up to R16 999 for the 512GB model.

Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1 Dimensions: 5.90 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches

5.90 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches Size: 6.1 inches

6.1 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3040 pixels

1440 x 3040 pixels Rear triple camera: 12 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 16 MP (ultrawide)

12 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 16 MP (ultrawide) Single front camera: 10 MP (wide)

10 MP (wide) Battery: Li-Ion 4100 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W

Li-Ion 4100 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W Storage: 128 GB, Expandable up to 512GB

PROS CONS Impressive design, quality build, compact size, and unique colours. Frustrating fingerprint reader experience. Stunning display. Battery life is just average. Water-resistant up to 5 feet for up to 30 minutes. Low-light selfies (meh) and portraits are not as good as on the Plus (duh). Superb photo and video quality, with minor exceptions. The wide, telephoto and ultra-wide cameras offer reliable autofocus, white balance and exposure. The ultra-wide cam should have autofocus. The processor plays 3D games without lag because it has a high-performance Mali-G76 MP12 GPU. Bright night mode isn't up there with the Pixel's or Huawei's night modes. The second processor has high-performance AI. It uses Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (the new architecture 64-bit processor, with 7 nm process technology). It has a wireless charger (sold separately and requires a power connection). Charge the phone to full in roughly 90 minutes, achieving 60% in an hour.

7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phones. Photo: @Martin Renaud (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has an appealing design and perfect size. Some of its features include the Android 9.0 operating system, 3500mAh battery, 256 GB storage with 8 GB RAM, and a quality camera of 10MP f/2.2 for selfie lovers.

Moreover, the S Pen changes camera modes, converts your handwriting to text, and more. You can also zoom in by making a circular motion with the S Pen. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 costs around R21 999.

Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4 Dimensions: 5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches

5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches Size: 6.3 inches

6.3 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2280 pixels

1080 x 2280 pixels Rear triple camera: 12 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 16 MP (ultrawide)

12 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 16 MP (ultrawide) Single front camera: 10 MP (wide)

10 MP (wide) Battery: Li-Ion 3500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W

Li-Ion 3500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W Storage: 256GB 8GB RAM

PROS CONS A 3500mAh battery with a 30-minute charge for power that lasts all day. It only has 256GB storage with no microSD support. The cameras feature bokeh effects for 4K video recording. The NIGHT MODE needs improvement. A large display with the HDR10+ support for a more immersive gaming and video-watching experience. The arbitrary feature cuts from the big model are at odds with the Note's all-out ethos. Dust and water-resistant (up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes). No 3.5mm audio jack. Excellent design, build and compact. Controversial power button placement. Bright OLED screen with a small punch hole and razor-thin bezels. It has 2x telephoto cam while competitors are at 3x and 5x. Great-sounding stereo loudspeakers. The in-display fingerprint reader needs more optimization software-wise. S-Pen with tons of unique features. The ultra-wide-angle camera lacks autofocus.

8. Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 phones. Photo: @RoxanaBecerra08 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Samsung Galaxy A50 never gets out of fashion. The gadget goes for around R5 999 in South Africa. It has 128GB storage, a 4000mAh battery, a triple back camera with a 123-degree field vision like the human eye, and more excellent features.

Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 11, One UI 3.0

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 11, One UI 3.0 Dimensions: 6.24 x 2.94 x 0.30 inches

6.24 x 2.94 x 0.30 inches Size: 6.4 inches

6.4 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

1080 x 2340 pixels Rear triple camera: 25 MP (wide), 8 MP (telephoto), 5 MP (ultrawide)

25 MP (wide), 8 MP (telephoto), 5 MP (ultrawide) Single front camera: 25 MP (wide)

25 MP (wide) Battery: Li-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W

Li-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W Storage: 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

PROS CONS Solid build and stunning paint job. It lacks water resistance support. Few software updates and quality security. The speaker quality is poor. Excellent 6.4" AMOLED. Unsatisfactory low-light camera performance. Gaming-friendly Exynos 9610 chip. The detail in the daylight photos could have been more awesome. It offers one of the best PUBG experiences for gaming, e.g. the Ultra mode settings. The front selfie camera does not have an LED light flash (an aperture of f/2.0 brightens pictures in low light). A versatile camera that does the job well during the day. You need a third-party app for 4K video capturing. Great portraits, selfies, and 1080p videos (with stabilization). Enough storage space. Dependable battery life.

9. Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A20 smartphones. Photo: @Anthony (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Samsung Galaxy A20 is an affordable device for college students in South Africa. You can buy this smartphone for about R3 899. It has 32GB storage, dual back and a single front camera, 720 x 1560 pixels resolution, a 400mAh non-removable battery, and more ideal features for smartphone users.

Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 11, One UI 3.1

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 11, One UI 3.1 Dimensions: 6.24 x 2.94 x 0.31 inches

6.24 x 2.94 x 0.31 inches Size: 6.4 inches

6.4 inches Resolution: 720 x 1560 pixels

720 x 1560 pixels Rear dual camera: 13 MP (wide), 5 MP (ultrawide)

13 MP (wide), 5 MP (ultrawide) Single front camera: 8 MP (wide)

8 MP (wide) Battery: Li-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W

Li-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W Storage: 32GB 3GB RAM

PROS CONS The front camera is an 8-megapixel with facial recognition. It lacks wireless charging support. It has the Dolby Atmos sound format used in commercial cinemas and smaller home theatres. You can quickly run out of space if you constantly back up photos and videos unless you buy a microSD. The battery lasts up to 33 hours when in use and 13.6 days on standby. The phone is compact and handy. It has an impressive live-focus camera mode. The AMOLED display is gorgeous. The high-performance One UI software is highly likeable.

10. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G smartphones. Photo: @Antony (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G comes with a Dual SIM card that accepts Nano-SIM. It has an Android 14 operating system, a 3700 mAh non-removable battery, and more attractive features. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G goes for around R11 200.

Operating system: Android 12, One UI 4.1

Android 12, One UI 4.1 Dimensions: 5.75 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches

5.75 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches Size: 6.1 inches

6.1 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

1080 x 2340 pixels Rear dual camera: 50 MP (wide), 10 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide)

50 MP (wide), 10 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide) Single front camera: 10 MP (wide)

10 MP (wide) Battery: Li-Ion 3700 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W

Li-Ion 3700 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W Storage: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

PROS CONS It has two internal memory options, 128 GB or 256 GB storage with 8 GB RAM. It does not have external memory for MicroSD. It has a water-resistant body. It lacks a 3.5 mm headphone jack for external audio or headphone. The Knox security system improves data security from malware or threats. It does not have an Infra-Red sensor, which usually can make our phone become a remote control. It has a Samsung wireless DeX for computer connection. 3700 mAh battery capacity is not too big enough for playing games or watching a movie for several hours continuously.

Which is the best dual sim smartphone?

Here are the ten best dual sim phones in South Africa in 2022:

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 pro

Huawei P30 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Are dual sim phones better?

You can buy a single sim gadget, dual sim phone, or both, depending on your needs. Moreover, having more than one phone instead of porting one sim card is also a personal decision. Here are the advantages of dual sim phones:

They cut the hassle of carrying and charging two single sim phones.

You can keep your work number separate from your personal number.

You can put on hold one line and receive an incoming call instead of sending it to voice mail.

They increase your capacity for storing contacts and mobile data because you can store them in two sim cards.

You can enjoy better coverage and mobile plans from different telecommunications networks.

You can send and receive messages using both sim cards simultaneously.

What are the disadvantages of a dual sim phone?

Here are some disadvantages of a dual sim phone:

Spending money on airtime and data for two sim cards can significantly affect your budget.

Using both sim cards simultaneously consumes a lot of power from the dual sim battery.

You can use both sim cards for calls and text messages but only use one when connecting to the internet through mobile data.

The Electro-Magnetic Frequency (EMF) of a dual sim phone is 40-80% lower than that of a single sim device.

Older versions of dual sim phones automatically de-activate one sim card when you activate the other. Since you have to activate one sim card at a time manually, you cannot use both sim cards simultaneously.

There are more top-notch Android dual sim phones in South Africa, but most people prefer Huawei and Samsung Android gadgets. These brands have been in the market for years and rarely let their customers down.

READ ALSO: A list of the top 10 cheapest smartphones in South Africa 2022

Briefly.co.za also listed the top ten cheapest smartphones in South Africa in 2022. These budget-friendly devices last long and will give you an incredible experience.

Their performance rate is as good as some of the expensive smartphones you know. You might probably never buy expensive phones after trying out these devices.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News