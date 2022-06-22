The BMW M3 Touring has finally been unveiled after the carmaker announced its third model in the line-up two years ago

The first-ever M3 Touring uses the same S58 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine with 375kW and 650N.m

The performance figures are simply bonkers with zero to 100km/h completed in 3.6 seconds and it has a top speed of 280km/h with the M Driver's Package

The good news is that BMW is building it first-ever M3 Touring and the first Touring model since the E60 M5, the bad news is that's not coming to South Africa.

The BMW M3 Touring is the first production wagon to wear an M3 badge. Image: BMW Pressclub

The performance wagon, which traditionally has gone up against the Mercedes-AMG C63 wagon and RS 4, will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

Power is 375kW and 650N.m from the same S58 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine in the M3 and M4 sent to the xDrive all-wheel-drive system via the sports-orientated eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, BMW reports.

The number are simply crazy for a wagon. Zero to 100km/h takes just 3.6 seconds and zero to 200km/h in 12.9 seconds. The M3 Touring needs to be electronically restrained at 250km/h but will reach 280km/h if the M Driver's Package option is ticked, the Citizen reports.

It sits four millimetres lower to ground than the M3 and M4 at 1 436mm and is fitted with LED lights as standard with the Laserlight option also available.

The Curved Display in the new M3 Touring makes its debut in the model. Image: BMW Pressclub

Inside the M3 Touring it debuts the brand's Curved Display screen. Other screens include the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the new 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system.

Of course Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard.

The carbon bucket seats can be specified on the Touring model as well. The biggest change on this model in comparison to its coupe and sedan siblings is a larger boot. It measures in at 500-litres of luggage and swells to 1 510 once the rear seats are folded down completely.

Production is set to start in November 2022 and unfortunately BMW South Africa has not confirmed the M3 Touring for our market.

