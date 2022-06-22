Lady Du posted a photograph of her classic BMW 325i on social media and said the increasing petrol price means she can now drive her pride and joy

The 325i is just one of Lady Du's cars, which include a Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the popular V-Class van

However, it's Lady Du's classic 1980s BMW E30 325i that has all the heart and she's even referred to it as her "fave"

Lady Du reckoned in a hilarious social media post that it's time to take her BMW 325i whip out of the garage after news of the petrol price increase.

Lady Du's "fave" car in her garage is the classic BMW 325i.

Source: UGC

The South African musician, who has over a million followers on Instagram and is very influential, also owns a Mercedes-Benz E-Class and a V-Class van, according to Instagram posts.

However, it's her "fave" BMW that she's been working on restoring and a post on 13 May shows the gorgeous blue 325i sporting a grey front bumper. On 17 June the Woza singer showed the car off fitted with a body-coloured bumper.

The 325i has cult status in South Africa and is known as the Gusheshe. It is powered by a six-cylinder 2.5-litre petrol engine with 125 kW and 222N.m with all the power sent to the rear wheels, according to BMW.

They were assembled at BMW's plant in Rosslyn and are sought-after today for their naturally-aspirated engines and styling, and are worth north of R300 000.

Throwback to that time modified BMW 325i Gusheshe lined up against Lamborghini Aventador

In more BMW news, a viral video shows two cars line up for a drag race that ordinarily would seem mismatched, but the BMW 325i E30 has a trick up its sleeve with a turbo engine that churns out 540kW, Briefly News reports.

The Lamborghini Aventador is powered by a V12 engine with 507kW and has a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox mated to a four-wheel-drive system. Many commenters on the video remarked at well the driver of the Italian supercar managed to launch it off the line.

The E30 325i has a cult status among South Africans. The 325i or Gusheshe as it's known in South Africa is modified with a turbocharger and the Lamborghini is stock standard with only a lowered ride height.

