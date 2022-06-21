A viral video shows the drag race between a BMW E30 325i and a Lamborghini Aventador and the result may surprise many people

The 325i or Gusheshe as it's known in South Africa is modified with a turbocharger and the Lamborghini is stock standard with only a lowered ride height

The commenters on the video lauded the Lamborghini driver for being able to get the Aventador off the line well

A viral video shows two cars line up for a drag race that ordinarily would seem mismatched, but the BMW 325i E30 has a trick up its sleeve with a turbo engine that churns out 540kW. The Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 produces 507kW.

A BMW 325i and a Lamborghini faced off in a drag race. Image: YouTube

The length of the race is also interesting as it's only half a mile straight or 804 meters, YouTube channel Cvdzijden says.

The Lamborghini Aventador is powered by a V12 engine with 507kW and has a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox mated to a four-wheel-drive system, according to Lamborghini.

Many commenters on the video remarked at well the driver of the Italian supercar managed to launch it off the line. The E30 325i has a cult status among South Africans.

Watch the clip below:

