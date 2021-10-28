@AfricanChild_BK got the Twitter streets in a buzz after sharing a peculiar clip of a BMW seemingly trying to race another car

What made the video so weird was the fact that the driver had absolutely no control over his vehicle

After swerving and veering he eventually crashed into a pavement nearby, quickly turning himself into a viral video

A 13-second clip of a BMW failing terribly at trying to race has Mzansi sharing all kinds of advice. The video starts with the person filming showing the road in front of them, out of nowhere comes a blue BMW.

The car quickly loses control as it veers to the sides with the driver visibly losing control. The luxury car continues to pick up speed as it moves from side to side before slamming the pavement nearby.

The post gained almost 3 000 views in less than a day. The poster of the video shared a simple caption that got people talking:

"Okay. What went wrong here?"

A video of a BMW attempting to race and subsequently crashing has left the nation scratching their heads. Image: @AfricanChild_BK

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the peculiar post below:

Mzansi shares advice with the Beemer motorist:

@Mzulu__ said:

"He had two chances to correct his mistake but he kept on pressing..."

@Sigujana_ZA suggested that the issue was caused by:

"Simple oversteer bafo… So an inexperienced driver on the wheel…"

@Buyongo wrote:

"Traction control off."

@Neo8Emmanuel shared:

"It's a rear-wheel drive, that requires the use of a hand brake rather than a foot beak. He was going to be able to stop the car safely because it was not even going fast. He was supposed to drift via hand break."

@SelomSarl believes:

"Nah learner. He just entered the car for the first time and started driving..."

@Retired_King wrote:

"Either inexperienced or accidentally used too much power."

Source: Briefly.co.za