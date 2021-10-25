A video showing car theft taking place at Menlyn Mall in Pretoria has South Africa shocked at how easy it has become to steal vehicles in the country

In the video, you can see robbers calmly making off with a VW and BMW by placing small makeshift ramps over the spikes at the boom gate as they exit the mall

Saffas from around the country are sharing their views on the video and it has attracted plenty of attention with close to 4 000 reactions

Twitter user @kulanicool is known for sharing videos on his page which get a big reaction from Mzansi. Now, he has posted another video that has everyone talking because of its shocking nature, showing brazen criminals stealing vehicles without a care in the world.

High-end stolen vehicles easily exit the mall thanks to savvy criminals and poor security. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned the post:

"How the robbers bypassed spikes at Menlyn."

In the video, you can see robbers trying to get past security at the boom gate in Menlyn Mall after stealing two cars - a VW and BMW. In the end, they are successful because of their innovative method of theft.

The video shows them placing two small ramps over the spikes at the boom gate, they then drive the vehicles over the ramp, avoiding the spikes altogether and preventing the tyres from being punctured.

In less than a day, the video received close to 4 000 likes and close to 2 000 retweets.

Take a look at the jaw-dropping video for yourself:

Strong opinions from Mzansi

@IshrhymezWords:

"What's the purpose of the boom thingy if it takes such little effort to move it?"

@joumasepost:

"CCTV IS USELESS, all it provides is a clip for us to see how things went down but you can barely see the suspects and this happens with all 98% of the videos. We just put it to feel better."

@Khumalo_mntungw:

"The best solution is to have your car insured."

@diqtux:

"OK, is there no CCTV footage of what happened inside the mall where the robbery took place?"

@Tsholo_Mokobe:

"@BMW_SA, kindly explain how your car was opened and engine switched on?"

Source: Briefly.co.za