“Ke Pitori Mo": SA Suspects a Drunk Fight After PTA Driver Bulldozes Party Goers

A video clip of one VW polo driving over partygoers in Pretoria has social media users shook

In the clip, a group of men can be seen fighting before being flung over by the car

Mzansi speculates everyone involved in the incident was way too drunk to think straight

Pretoria party-goers got a lot more than they bargained for after a fight broke out on the streets of Hatfield. A video of the incident has peeps at the edge of their seats especially after a VW driver rammed through the brawling gents.

Heading online, Twitter user @Lucky_Nhlanhla_ shared the gruesome clip.

"Hatfield always has drama," they captioned the post.

In the video, a group of men can be seen having it out on an empty street before a white VW unexpectedly bulldozes the crowd of agitated party goers.

At least two pedestrians are ploughed into the air while one victim seems to have been run over by the vehicle.

Naturally, social media users were left shocked by the clip. Check out some of the reactions below:

@dee_ndungane said:

"Guys NO. why didn't the driver stop?"

@Funnycreep2 said:

"Legally the driver is not guilty but how can he not have a heart at all? After bumping the 1st round he could have stopped but chose to carry on. Where's the humanity."

@kgosipain said:

"People pointing out KFC buckets and making jokes about the situation, these are human beings have some respect for yourself."

@khahurendwe said:

"What if the driver thought they were trying to hijack him? You don't just stop at night in PTA."

@brian_lungani said:

"These guys were fighting and the polo driver was part of the other gang. This is clear."

@kamo_disegoane said:

"Hatfield CID, these cameras and plate recognition will bring all to book, this behaviour is barbaric. Lockdown levels were to avoid all this crap."

