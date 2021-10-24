A local lover boy has Mzansi howling after macking on a lady in hilariously uncharming fashion

It seems the fella decided to send a few voice notes sharing all the wonderful thoughts he has about his lady

Mzansi felt pretty embarrassed for the poor chap and felt he was a serious 'gone boy'

A local man has social media users laughing after trying to mack on a lady with the most ridiculous pick-up lines. Voice notes of his seriously silly attempt at whooing his lady have since gone viral and SA can't help but feel a little sorry for the chap.

, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the messages.

"Yooo, I've never been so embarrassed to be a man but this haike," he captioned the post along with a few laughing face emoji's.

In the voice note the man can be heard using his full arsenal of pick-up lines. He's definitely a gone boy and has no shame about it.

Safe to say, Mzansi was left in all out laughter.

Check out some of the reactions to the clip below:

@OneTimePantsula said:

"This man must be arrested."

@samuoosa said:

"That excitement is too much."

@welby_t said:

"He Sold Out The Guys Team At A Very Low Price , It's So Disappointing."

@Sani_waseZW said:

"LMAO usemathandweni umjita, athi yena 'you'll be like crying while I'm hitting you with the sand'"

@snehlobelihle said:

"LOL a gone boy something is growing inside of me."

"Pack feelings in my luggage": SA questions if they'd leave bae for job overseas

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local Twitter user has stirred up an interesting conversation online after asking social media peeps whether or not they'd abandon an incredible job opportunity for their relationship.

Heading online, @___Mthembu got things started with this hypothetical question:

"A company wants to send you overseas to work there but Bae says, if you go it's over between the two of you. What will you do?"

Naturally, this cheeky ultimatum had SA divided. While the ladies were defs not giving up an opportunity for any man, Mzansi's gents were feeling seriously touched by our independent women's reactions.

Check out some of the comments below:

@PearlModiadie said:

"I would pack my heart & feelings in my luggage bag as I plan my airport outfit!!"

@mudaufulueh said:

"He will have to pack up his bags and go with me, I'll provide while he is still looking for a job."

@SiphoCarry said:

"Only way I'd stay...she is pregnant with my child or we married other that bae can go Jump."

@lolo_khosa said:

"By the time I land in the other country, I would have healed haha."

