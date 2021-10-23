“Pack Feelings in My Luggage”: SA Questions if They’d Leave Bae for Job Overseas

A local social media user has Mzansi talking after asking peeps whether or not they'd leave their partner for a job opportunity

The hypothetical situation stirred up some seriously candid and mixed replies online

Briefly News complied some of the sauciest reactions to the post

A local Twitter user has stirred up an interesting conversation online after asking social media peeps whether or not they'd abandon an incredible job opportunity for their relationship.

A local social media user has Mzansi talking after asking peeps whether or not they'd leave their partner for a job opportunity. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, @___Mthembu got things started with this hypothetical question:

"A company wants to send you overseas to work there but Bae says, if you go it's over between the two of you. What will you do?"

Naturally, this cheeky ultimatum had SA divided. While the ladies were defs not giving up an opportunity for any man, Mzansi's gents were feeling seriously touched by our independent women's reactions.

Check out some of the comments below:

@PearlModiadie said:

"I would pack my heart & feelings in my luggage bag as I plan my airport outfit!!"

@mudaufulueh said:

"He will have to pack up his bags and go with me, I'll provide while he is still looking for a job."

@SiphoCarry said:

"Only way I'd stay...she is pregnant with my child or we married other that bae can go Jump."

@lolo_khosa said:

"By the time I land in the other country, I would have healed haha."

Polygamist says 2 wives are best friends, he splits the week up between them

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that Kevin Wesley is a man who proudly practices polygamy as he married two wives and they live together as a family.

Kevin however didn't marry the two ladies at the same time.

He was married to his first wife for 14 years

In a video shared by Love Don't Judge on Facebook, Kevin stated that he first married Jamie with their 14-year-old union producing kids.

The couple however separated. Kevin said while they were separated, he met Lacee online.

His relationship with Lacee blossomed and led to marriage. However, Jamie, his first wife returned.

He said they are not brainwashed

Kevin remarked that contrary to opinions that his wives are brainwashed, they both love each other.

According to him, the ladies are best of friends.

On how he manages the relationship with them, Kevin said he spends time with Jamie on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Lacee takes Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The rest of the day is for everyone.

Social media reacts

Nancy Mac An said:

"You said it yourself. When you're fulfilled you don't want anything else. Well he is not fulfilled cause he kept the other woman. To bad you can't see that is not an example for your kids cause even they don't want an polygamist relationship."

Collins Nosakhare Igbinoba wrote:

"So long as he's able to love,care and handle the women equally devoid of partiality or favoritism and the women themselves can understand,persevere and tolerate one another.....I must confess i wish them the best in their union."

Melanie Palmer opined:

"I think when you are happy and your kids are happy that's all that matters. Love one another. Men and women cheat in there relationships every day and the other person doesn't know about it so I feel this is a way better way to do it."

Lisa Marie remarked:

"I can see this works out great for the man. I've seen a few documentaries and it's always the man with multiple wives.

"I'm sure it works the other way around but it's not common. Makes me wonder why and what going on, on a deeper level? Well good luck to them if they are happy and their children are also happy as they are the priority in all this. Not for me at all. Good luck though xx."

