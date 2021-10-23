Unemployed Man’s Friend Lands Him a Job after He Couldn’t Make It to Interivew

A man paid it forward to his friend after he could not make it to a job interview

He recommended that his friend should get a chance to be interviewed and he ended up landing the job

Social media users loved the story, particularly due to the fact that the man had been unemployed for two years

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Social media user, @AnastaciaHlk, took to the internet and shared an amazing post. Mzuksi Basie revealed that he could not make it to a job interview.

He asked the lady organising the interviews if his friend could go in his spot and fortunately for him, he got the job.

Mzukisi Basie helped his friend out with a job after he couldn't the interview. Photo credit: UGC/PXfuel

Source: UGC

What makes the story so touching is that his friend had been unemployed for two years. Social media users were delighted with the story; a great example of paying it forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media reactions

@RallyDineo:

"There is power here, It's not by the power of anything, power of prepared friends, so recommending people you know who can do the job, it is easy, so problem is that we want to recommend our sisters who spent the whole day eating soil..."

@HrhDumisani:

"It is if you believe they stand a better chance."

@IscoLincoln:

"I cherish such people like this one. He helps others whenever possible and necessary. Lifting up each other is absolutely crucial thing."

Drama as man tells lady he doesn't like her & later meets her on interview panel

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a heartwarming story filled with drama is causing a stir on social media as it packed a good number of vital lessons from a simple job interview.

The story that is gathering massive reactions was shared by Oluwaseun (Gabby) Owolabi on LinkedIn, although she indicated that she did not experience the events herself.

A man who had once barefacedly told a lady that he did not like her at all, walked in for a great job interview only to find the same lady on the panel.

Finding love: Woman marries lucky sweetheart she met at job interview 3 years ago

In similar news, when Jacqueline Uko-Okonji came in for an interview, she didn't know she would marry her interviewer barely three years later.

Okonji said she reconnected with her friend who worked in Human Resources in a certain company. In her narration on LinkedIn, the beautiful woman said her friend then mentioned a vacancy in the finance department.

Source: Briefly.co.za