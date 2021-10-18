Shaun Mahlanguza shared a heartwarming post showing him and his wife at the Department of Home Affairs, signing their marriage certificate

Shaun shared pics of the happy occasion and they both looked radiant and excited for the new chapters in their lives together

After sharing the post on Instagram, it received massive attention with close to 25 000 likes in just three days

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Shaun Mahlanguza is a brand new husband and he couldn't wait to share pics of him and his beautiful wife on their special day.

A big congrats to the Mahlanguzas, who recently got married. Image: Shaun Mahlanguza/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Shaun took Instagram and captioned his post:

"Signed, sealed, delivered. Welcoming Mr & Mrs Mahlanguville. A special thanks to @departmentofhomeaffairs danko!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The visibly excited young man has quite a number of followers on the platform and after he shared the post, he received close to 25 000 likes in just three days.

In the pictures, you can see the happy couple dressed to impressed as they pose inside the Department of Home Affairs while they are signing their marriage certificates.

They then take the celebration outside and snap their first pics as a married couple and look as cute as ever as they smile from ear-to-ear. And in one of the pics, you can see them holding up their official marriage certificate.

Couple who met on Facebook get married, screenshots of their 1st chat showed the lady DMed him

In other news, Briefly News reported that social media platforms have gone past where people connect and have fun, it has produced couples too. A Nigerian couple who met on Facebook have walked down the aisle and stunned the internet with beautiful photos from their traditional wedding.

Captioning the post ''How it started vs How it is going'' the man identified as Okello Peters Izuchukwu shared on Facebook how he met his wife.

Izuchukwu shared two screenshots from his first conversation with a lady named Udo Dirim. Udo had approached her man first in a familiarization attempt which turned into a relationship and now marriage.

People hail the lady for making move first

Internet users hailed the lady for summoning the courage to reach the guy who was a total stranger at that time and compared her action with ladies who feel too big to chat a guy first.

Peter Oshun said:

"Jew man. So na she first toast you sef. After you wont let us hear word with 'Chubby girl, chubby girl!'. Say I said big Congratulations to.her, and have a blissful married life."

Erich Uchenna Chimara commented:

"See una mate. Na babe muster enough courage to chat him up and introduce herself. "Una na only GREEN LIGHT with small tiger battery una dey flash half heartedly... "

Source: Briefly.co.za