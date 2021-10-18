2015 Idols SA winner Karabo Mogane and long-term girlfriend Sinesipho Mbandazayo have taken the most beautiful walk down the aisle

The couple tied the knot back in September in a gorgeous ceremony surrounded by those closest and dearest to them

Karabo and Sine shared a few flawless snaps from their wedding day on social media and peeps are absolutely taken with the couple

Soulful singer Karabo Mogane and his new wife Sinesipho are officially a part of Mzansi's celeb newlywed squad. The couple said their "I do's" in a beautiful ceremony with friends and family in September and have finally shared the gorgeous snaps from their memorable day.

Karabo Mogane and his wife Sinesipho have shared some pictures from their beautiful wedding. Image: @moganekarabo

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that the matrimonial ceremony took place at Oakfield Farm. Although the couple has just shared the snaps, the dreamy ceremony happened on 29 September with only those closest to them in attendance.

The publication further reports that the couple has been together since 2017 after meeting each other by pure chance back in 2016. Karabo is said to have been certain about Sine from the get-go. When talking about the early days of their romance, he said:

"As soon as I made my intentions clear to her, I started introducing her to my friends as my wife. I knew even then that she was the one."

The husband and wife shared some photos on Instagram. Here is a look at the happy couple's breathtaking wedding day:

