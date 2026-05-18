A Cape Town Bourne Global call centre TikTok video showed agents singing together to Chris Brown on 15 May 2026. The unique footage captured a lot of attention online from people across South African social media.

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Screenshots taken from the clip showing the call centre agents having a nice time. Images: @bourne.global

Source: TikTok

The short clip showed the group of employees singing together inside the Western Cape office during their shift. This lively scene surprised many online viewers because call centres are usually known to be highly stressful environments.

South Africans react to the call centre vibes

Many social media users immediately questioned if the agents’ salaries matched those great workplace vibes. Other digital viewers explicitly pointed out that there was a noticeable lack of racial diversity among the individuals. The people watching the footage noticed that all the employees seemed to be coloured by race.

One former employee left a comment stating that they did not miss the company at all. Some online commentators still felt that the office environment looked healthy despite the potential drama. Many people noted that toxic management usually prevents workers from having a moment to breathe.

The United Kingdom-managed business process outsourcing company is currently based within the city of Cape Town. The specific video uploaded by the @bourne.global TikTok account has successfully divided opinions across the internet. Viewers continue to share different perspectives regarding the actual daily reality of working there.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in

@Tasie'Kay commented:

“I still don't miss this place.”

@DUANE LIPPERT said:

“My airtime is finished waiting for the next available agent.”

@Gracefully_Julienne🤍 noted:

“This one looks healthy, but I know there’s drama here.”

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News