A top South African marathon is still facing backlash after winners remain unpaid nearly two years after the race

Athletes from Lesotho and Ethiopia are still waiting on record prize money amid growing governance concerns in road running

Athletics South Africa steps in as pressure mounts over accountability and the future of the Mpumalanga Marathon series

Another major marathon race has come under heavy scrutiny for its failure to pay winners their R3 million prize money, 20 months after the event.

Mpumalanga Marathon winners are still awaiting payment of their prize money. Image: Felix Hörhager

Source: Getty Images

This follows similar concerns raised by top runners such as Gerda Steyn over non-payment of prize money from the 2025 Soweto Marathon.

The Mpumalanga Marathon 2024 edition reportedly offered one of the highest prize purses in South African road running history, surpassing even the Comrades Marathon payout won by Gerda Steyn, who received R870,000 in May.

The delay in payments has led to a criminal case being opened against race director Caleb Lekhuleni by Athletics Mpumalanga (AMpu), Athletics South Africa (ASA), and Abigale Davis of Unity Technologies, a local marathon promotion company. The matter has also raised broader concerns about governance and accountability in major sporting events in South Africa. Despite this, Lekhuleni has continued to promote the 2026 Mpumalanga R1m event.

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The marathon, held in Mbombela in September 2024, offered R1 million each to the men’s and women’s winners, the largest single race payout in South African marathon history.

Athletics South Africa has taken the non-payment issue with the Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie. Image: Phillip Fong

Source: Getty Images

ASA's intervention in the Marathon prize money dispute

But there may now be a glimmer of hope for the winners, including Lesotho’s Jobo Khatoane, after John Mathane, acting president of Athletics South Africa (ASA), said on Friday, 8 May, that a request would be submitted to the national government to intervene in the matter.

“We will ask the minister to consider adding the prize winners of the Mpumalanga Marathon into this process,” he said during a briefing.

“Let me be clear. There will be no tolerance for poor governance, administrative failure, financial misconduct, or lack of accountability in Athletics South Africa.”

Khatoane won the men’s race, while Ethiopia’s Tadu Nare claimed victory in the women’s event. Months later, neither athlete has received their prize money.

Khatoane has spoken about the financial strain and personal sacrifices he made in preparation for the race, saying he spent about R80,000 on training camps and dipped into family savings. He added that the non-payment has severely affected his career and family plans. Lekhuleni was unreachable for comment.

Mpumalanga Marathon 2026 uncertainty

The 2026 edition of the event, scheduled for 29 November, remains uncertain until the prize money dispute is resolved.

According to Mpumalanga publication Lowvelder, Lekhuleni was quoted in March as saying:

“Me personally, I’ll still push for the million rand. That’s what set us apart, giving us international status. It’s like $55,000. If ASA or AMpu refuse, I’ll fundraise and keep the standard where it was…”

Gerda Steyn to earn millions

Briefly News previously reported that Gerda Steyn, the reigning Two Oceans Marathon winner, will be buoyed by her historic victory in April 2026 as she turns her focus to the Comrades Marathon in June 2026.

The 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon has been confirmed at an official distance of 85.777km and will take place on Sunday, 14 June

Source: Briefly News