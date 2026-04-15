Gerda Steyn has spoken out over delayed prize money from the Soweto Marathon, months after competing in the event

The controversy has raised fresh questions around the race organisers and financial management in South African road running

Pressure is mounting within the athletics community, with clubs and stakeholders beginning to challenge the handling of athlete payments

Legendary South African marathon runner Gerda Steyn has revealed that she is still awaiting payment from the Soweto Marathon organisers, six months after finishing third in the race.

Gerda Steyn won the Two Oceans Marathon 2026. Image:@gerdasteyn

Source: Instagram

Steyn, who wrote her name into the history books over the weekend by taking first place at the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town, spoke to Andile Ncube on Metro FM on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, expressing her frustration. She spoke about her disappointment with the Soweto Marathon organisers over a delayed payout involving prize money from the race.

Steyn speaks on non-payment from Soweto Marathon

She revealed that six months after the race, athletes were still not paid their winnings. The race was held on 29 November 2025, with the first-place winner promised R250,000, while runners-up were supposed to receive R120,000, but nothing has been paid.

“I have not received the prize money. It is really disappointing. It is not right. It should not be allowed in any sport. It is not just a loss of prize money but a loss of income. I do not know if we will have answers or if we will ever get paid, or if the Department will look into it.”

Watch the clip below

A top running club in the country has since withdrawn from the race due to the organisers’ failure to meet financial obligations. Reports from Business Day in March stated that Hollywood Athletics Club had failed to receive any communication from the organisers regarding non-payment of runners, leading to a decision to withdraw from future races. Steyn is part of the Hollywood Athletics Club.

Gerda Steyn disclosed that she is still yet to receive payment of his Soweto Marathon prize money. Image:gerdastyen

Source: Instagram

South Africans react strongly to the non-payment of runner

South Africans have also weighed in on the matter:

@Steve051117:

“ASA should shoulder the blame.”

@MaboeLaurence:

“I stopped taking part in these marathons when a certain race used the same medals for three years. The races always lacked refreshments. It is not worth it, rather do solo runs on weekends.”

@uVumabalanda:

“Some races organised by our African brothers are a disappointment. There was a race in Mbombela in 2024 and till today no one got paid.”

@maxmash8:

“@AthleticsSA

I blame ASA. They do not do anything to protect athletes. Even when runners die on the road, they do nothing.”

Lesotho’s Joseph Seutloali and Kenya’s Margaret Jepchumba emerged as winners in the men’s and women’s races, respectively, at this year’s Soweto Marathon.

In the men’s race, Mosotho runner Jobo Khatoane set the pace for most of the race. Still, with only a few kilometres left, he was overtaken by a trio consisting of Seutloali, former winner Ntsindiso Mphakathi, and defending champion Onalenna Khonkhobe.

Two Oceans marathon runner speaks on his robbery

Briefly News previously reported that a Two Oceans Marathon runner claimed he was robbed over the weekend during the ultra-marathon race in Cape Town while he was running.

Oscar Von Platen took to social media to report that he had a horrible experience after a robbery ruined his day.

Source: Briefly News