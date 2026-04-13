Gerda Steyn extended her dominance at the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon with yet another commanding victory in Cape Town

The South African star added to her growing legacy with a performance that fell just short of her own course record but still underlined her supremacy

Her post-race celebrations drew attention online after a light-hearted beer challenge moment quickly went viral

Legendary South African road runner Gerda Steyn delivered another historic performance on Saturday, 11 April 2026, at the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in Cape Town, where she not only made history but also ensured her celebrations matched the occasion.

Gerda Steyn wears a broad smile as she runs towards the finish line at the Two Oceans Marathon. Image:@gerdasteyn

Source: Instagram

Steyn, widely regarded as the country’s undisputed queen of long-distance running and a 2025 Comrades Marathon champion, etched her name further into the record books with a seventh consecutive Two Oceans Ultra Marathon victory.

She came agonisingly close to breaking her own course record, stopping the clock in 3:27:43, just shy of her previous best of 3:26:54. The win earned her R380 000 and reinforced her remarkable dominance in the event.

Two Oceans Ultra Marathon dominance continues

The 36-year-old’s record at the race stretches across victories from 2018 and 2019, and then again from 2022 to 2026. She also added to her legacy with a Comrades Marathon triumph in 2025, further cementing her status as one of the greatest ultra-distance runners of her generation.

Steyn’s consistency at the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon has set her apart from her rivals, with her seven consecutive titles displaying her long-term control of the women’s field. Her performances continue to define an era of South African ultra-distance running.

Gerda Steyn won the 2026 Two Oceans Marathon women's race for the record 7th time in a row. Image:@gerdasteyn

Source: Instagram

Gerda Steyn's beer celebration goes viral

After crossing the finish line, Steyn headed to a popular Newlands venue where she was challenged to a beer down-down, a tradition she accepted with confidence and ease.

A clip shared by RUN Mag SA on Facebook quickly went viral, with the caption celebrating her achievement and personality:

“Seven consecutive titles and pure history on the streets of Cape Town. Cheers to the Queen of the Oceans, Gerda Steyn!”

The post drew a wave of reactions from South Africans online:

@Craig Joubert

''Please, can she just stop. Now she downs a beer faster than me too.🥳🥳🥳.''

@Ernest Jacob

''That's what I like about Sport, it goes hand in hand with a Glass😄😁.''

@Tayou Veuhn

''And some people who are struggling to run sub-5 in a marathon are going to tell us to stop drinking. …''

@Desmond Riley:

''Gerda the machine 💪🍻.''

@Colleen Frankson:

''Jeez, Gerda, your next level goose !!!.''

@Humphrey Maboi

''Gerda is such a beautiful human being 💕💕💕full of smiles and humility.''

Watch the video below:

Two Oceans marathon runner speaks on his robbery

Briefly News previously reported that a Two Oceans Marathon runner claimed he was robbed over the weekend during the ultra-marathon race in Cape Town while he was running.

Oscar Von Platen took to social media to report that he had a horrible experience after a robbery ruined his day.

Source: Briefly News