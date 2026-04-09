A South African woman swam 33km across False Bay in Cape Town, completing the crossing in 9 hours and 48 minutes despite tough conditions

Carina Bruwer had been aiming for an 8-hour swim, but unexpected wind and swells changed everything halfway through

People across South Africa and beyond were moved by her story, with many saying the swim was the perfect metaphor for how to handle life

Carina Bruwer overlooking the beach. Images: @carinabruwerofficial

Source: Facebook

Twenty years is a long time but Carina Bruwer was not done with False Bay. The South African extreme swimmer, motivational speaker and musician posted a video on 20 March 2026 sharing her second crossing of the famous bay in Cape Town. She and her team waited weeks for the right weather window before making the call to go.

For the first half of the swim, everything was on track. She was moving well, and an 8-hour finish looked possible. Then the wind picked up earlier than expected, swells grew to nearly two metres, the sun disappeared and the whole swim changed. The boat following her was being tossed by waves, the engine was lurching out of the water and she was being pushed forward and pulled back with every stroke. She kept going, though. One stroke at a time. She finished in 9 hours and 48 minutes.

What makes False Bay such a challenge

False Bay sits between the Cape Peninsula and the Hottentots Holland Mountains in the Western Cape. It covers around 1,090 square kilometres and reaches depths of up to 90 metres. The bay sits at the meeting point of warm Agulhas Current waters and the cooler South Atlantic, which makes conditions unpredictable and the water temperature a real factor for any swimmer attempting a crossing.

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Carina Bruwer is one of Africa's most accomplished open water swimmers, with over 30 swim marathons and 10 world firsts to her name. She has also raised over a million rand through her swims and uses her story to speak to audiences around the world about resilience and mental performance. CNN has described her as courageous, a daredevil and a pioneer.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA inspired by Carina's False Bay swim

The comments section on Facebook user @carinabruwerofficial's clip filled up with admiration and reflection:

@John Maylam wrote:

"Without those conditions out of your control, you would have crushed 8 hours. Love the part about being present during difficult times."

@Colleen Bussell asked:

"But what about sharks?"

@Pat Louw added:

"There was definitely a seal there with her at the beginning. Did it interact with her?"

@Down South Safaris said:

"Those are some mentally challenging waters to cross. Absolutely incredible."

@Laura Tinkler wrote:

"Well done for persevering and finishing. Respect."

A view of False Bay. Images: @carinabruwerofficial

Source: Facebook

Other South Africans pushing their limits

Briefly News recently reported on a group of mothers who showed up to their children's school race in completely the wrong shoes and still gave it everything they had.

recently reported on a group of mothers who showed up to their children's school race in completely the wrong shoes and still gave it everything they had. SAPS officers in Hermanus joined a group of morning joggers for what started as a casual run and ended in a way that had Mzansi very impressed by what the officers did.

Six men set off on foot from Gauteng to Limpopo after being inspired by a group of cyclists and the reason behind their walk had South Africans rooting for them every step of the way.

Source: Briefly News