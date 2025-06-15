A group of men embarked on a long journey where they would travel on foot across provinces in South Africa for a good cause

The viral cyclists who travelled from Limpopo to Cape Town by bike inspired the men who recently started their own long journey from Gauteng

South Africans were touched after they saw the purpose behind the mission to walk to their destination, which is hundreds of kilometres away from Limpopo

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Some men recently went viral on X because they are walking between Gauteng and Limpopo. The do-gooders are determined to raise awareness about a serious problem in South African communities.

Six men are walking from Gauteng to Limpopo for several charitable causes. Image: @limpopo.chronicle

Source: TikTok

The men decided to sacrifice the time and effort to raise funds that would help develop their community. People felt that the causes the men supported were worth it.

Men walk over 300 km for charity

In a video posted by @LimpopoChronicle, six men were walking along the road, and they planned on doing so for the distance between Limpopo and Gauteng. Japhta Matotoka, Heins Makofane, Moriti Nkadimeng and Antony Kgalema, Sabelo Sibiya, and Benny Mokwaledi all decided to spend two weeks on the road trying to make a difference in their struggling communities.

The men are scheduled to walk the 370 km, and they started their journey from Payneville in Springs to Turfloop in Polokwane. Their 370 km walk is in an effort to fundraise for drug rehabilitation, gender-based violence, as well as to support the development of small businesses.

BMX gauta team cycles to Cape Town

The six men who are walking from Gauteng to Limpopo were inspired by cyclists who did a similar journey. The men became viral sensations after they took to the road on their bicycles, cycling all the way to Cape Town from Limpopo.

The biking team stole South African people's hearts with their perseverance. They all eventually reached Cape Town, and along the journey, some companies presented them with sponsorships as a reward for their effort.

Gauta BMW team received national attention for cycling from Limpopo to Cape Town. Image: CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

SA applauds Gauteng men's walk to Limpopo

Many people thought the men were admirable for trying to do some good with the arduous journey. Online users shared their thoughts on the men's endeavour.

@Sthamber said:

"It is a good course worth supporting."

@Dailybreezeza wrote:

"Long walk to freedom...💪🏽"

@LangelihleMaph1 commented:

"That number needs to shoot through the roof!"

@OhentseMD added:

"Yooo Limpopo people, especially men are very responsible. I wish l were born there."

@MaponyaMelale was eager to support:

"Where are their banking details so we can deposit towards their cause."

@itsKhutsoR94 was amazed:

"Driving from Pretoria to Hammanskraal is a lot already, I don’t wanna mention kranskop 😭These ones haven’t reached Pretoria yet."

Other Briefly News stories about extreme athletes

A man shared TikTok videos of his journey where he chose to run across continents from South Africa to make it to Europe.

In another story, a South African man was on a mission to walk from Cape Town to Israel, and he was carrying a heavy load in the form of a cross.

One man recently ran the Comrades Marathon and was close to earning himself a silver medal, and he crowd cheered in his determination to get it.

Source: Briefly News