Man Crawls to Comrades Marathon Finish Line With Seconds Left for Silver Medal

An athlete in the Comrades Marathon 2025 had an inspiring finish. A TikTok video of his moment of victory during the prestigious race fascinated viewers

A man in the 2025 Comrades Marathon makes it to the finish line by every means necessary.

Many people were left in awe after seeing how hard one man tried to finish the Comrades Marathon. The man demonstrated an unbelievable amount of mental strength just as he finished the race.

Man desperately finishes 2025 Comrades Marathon

In a video posted by Super Sports TV, a man was nearly at the Comrades Marathon finish line, but the countdown indicated there were only a few seconds left to win a silver medal. The athlete's legs were cramping, and he could barely move, but he kept going as he resorted to rolling and crawling his way to the finish line. Bystanders passionately cheered for the men who eventually made it over the finishing line before the countdown ended. Watch the video of the man earning his Comrades Marathon silver medal below:

Mom of 3 crawls for Comrades Marathon

South Africans were touched by a hardworking mother, Jenna Challenor, who still found time to compete in the 2022 Comrades Marathon. The athlete finished in fourth place, and she made it happen with every fibre of her being. Online users were in awe of the woman who crossed the finish line on her hands and knees for the final stretch.

Jenna later admitted that her inspiring finish at the Comrades Marathon was brutal. The mom of three daughters said she was determined to maintain her fourth-place position in the race. She earned the gold medal through sheer determination and expressed her pride in coming fourth in the 2022 Comrades Marathon. Online users who were inspired flooded her celebratory post with sweet messages.

Jenna Challenor crawled to earn a Comrades Marathon gold medal.

SA applauds Comrades Marathon athlete

Many people were impressed by the man who did everything to finish the Comrades Marathon. Online users cheered for the hardworking marathon athlete. Read peep's comments below:

Jolene Lorney k said:

"He did well done 👍"

Mr.Timosco wrote:

"Now that's what we call being a champion."

Olwethu Hermanus complained about the cameraman in the video:

"Give him some time to breathe damn😭"

Kb_Peterson added:

"I'm trying to breathe, here you are with your mic, I thought he was a medic."





yosef joked:

"Walking like I'm talking😏"

