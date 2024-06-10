South African Police Service (SAPS) members pitched up in their numbers to the starting line of the Comrade's Marathon on 9 June 2024

National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola lauded the men and women in blue's participation in the 85.91km up-run

Social media was abuzz with excitement for the 2024 event, but netizens threw shade as the officers took off for the race

SA Police Service officers made their presence felt during their participation in the 2024 Comrades Marathon in Durban. Images: Luba Lesolle and @SAPoliceService

The excitement was palpable at the start of the 49th up-run of the 2024 Comrades Marathon, which started at Durban City Hall and ended at the Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Over 350 SA Police Service (SAPS) officers made it into the 23,000-strong pool of entrants for the 97th edition of the Ultimate Human Race.

Notable police show up at race

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, with the most runners from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal at 70 and 59 officers, respectively, posted a video of them lining up before the race with the caption:

"Fitness is an inherent requirement for all SAPS members. SAPS has 21 sporting codes to encourage fitness within its ranks."

The clip showed the large group sporting blue tracksuits and a contingent holding SAPS National Marathon Association banners from each province.

Their cheery excitement is evident as they cheer out loud as, off camera, police National Commissioner General Fanie Masemola asks the runners to self-identify by province.

The clip generated almost 34K views and 400 comments.

Frenzied response to police race participation

Some of the commentary was encouraging, while other X users saw it as an opportunity to take shots at SA's national police force.

@Vaccinations13 said:

"In the olden days, police were used to be very fit, highly disciplined and well-respected by communities."

@NyamandePn noted:

"It's disingenuous to always pick on a few unfit officers and generalise."

@nicknthala offered:

"Why are you guys not having physical exercise days like the army?"

@willdav49462260 wrote:

"They look fit-ish. Where are the fatties we see all the time? They need the exercise."

