A TikTok video of a traffic cop eating a kota raised concerns about his physical fitness for the job

The video prompted public suggestions for regular fitness checks for officers in physically demanding roles

Some netizens were entertained by the man who was simply enjoying his meal while his colleague was recording and laughing

A traffic officer enjoying his lunchtime meal gained online popularity. Image: @javastowing

Source: TikTok

A traffic cop's lunch break turned into a trending moment on TikTok, and everyone's chiming in.

SA scrutinises cop's weight

The clip shows the officer indulging in a kota meal on the side of the road. It was posted by @javastowing and stirred up discussions on the platform.

Many citizens voiced their concerns about the officer's fitness levels. Many suggested that law enforcement personnel should undergo regular fitness and health checks due to the physically demanding nature of their job.

Traffic cop video spreads on TikTok

With the video racking up an impressive 269,000 views and counting, it's clear that South Africans are engaged in this topic.

Watch the video below:

SA responds with humourous critique

In true Mzansi fashion, netizens added humour to the situation. Some playfully implied that he was just enjoying his "cold drink" money.

@sthembileshezi6 said:

"I wonder isgebengu usbamba sesikuphi."

@nashzhue wrote:

"As a Zimbabwean, I am scared of the police but this one, uzonya nyi njenga le kota yake. "

@dineontomberr posted:

"He really needs a cold drink yamampela. "

@Jimmie_cilo joked:

"Please, awuyi Cape Verde, sala no Mama Joy. "

@lira8932 stated:

"I think a fitness test should be done every 6 months, haai khona. "

@misstee_rams mentioned:

"So I am here unemployed and fit while you occupy my position. "

@Ndabenhle added:

"He's laughing at him, not with him. "

@Soxman commented:

"Fitness test should be done every week. ❤️"

Traffic cop threatens to assault motorist

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans got into a heated debate after a video involving a verbal altercation between a motorist and a Mpumalanga traffic officer went viral.

The officer threatened to assault the motorist for recording her and the motorist dared her to lay a finger on him. Netizens debated whether it was right for the officer to threaten him or for the man to shout at the officer.

Source: Briefly News