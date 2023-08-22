A video of two Australians indulging in Kotas in Soweto has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

iKota is a popular fast food meal which is made from a hollowed-out quarter loaf of bread and filled with a variety of ingredients

South Africans found the Australians' experience amusing and uplifting, with some commenting that no one can resist iKota

A funny TikTok video of two Australians having Kotas in Soweto has Mzansi netizens laughing out loud and feeling proud.

Food is often a reflection of the local culture, so trying new foods can be a great way to learn about a new place.

Two Australians enjoyed a kasi experience by indulging in iKota. Image: @bookibhoni/TikTok

Australians enjoy a taste of eKasi in viral TikTok video

A video posted on TikTok by @bookibhoni shows an Australian man and woman stuffing their faces with the popular kasi meal.

iKota is made from a hollowed-out quarter loaf of bread and filled with a variety of ingredients, often potato chips, sausage, egg, beef patty, cheese, polony and atchar. The name kota, used in areas such as Soweto and Johannesburg, is derived from the English word quarter, referring to the size of the bread loaf.

It is delicious, and judging by the Australians' reactions to the meal, they agree. Watch the video below:

South Africans react with funny commentary to the video

Trying new foods can be a lot of fun! It's a great way to try something different and see if you like it. It can also be a great way to meet new people and share your experiences with others.

South Africans found the Australians' experience amusing and uplifting.

Andile Treasure Chabalala said:

"Explore kasi food ."

iscobwoyyy commented:

"Manje abahambii?."

user5261513196525 replied:

"No one can resist ikota."

Bongi commented:

"Have a seat guys!"

asanda responded:

"Bro is enjoying it."

tlangelani121 replied:

"I wonder how much they’ve paid R200 each, right ."

