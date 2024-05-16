A 37-year-old South African security guard graduated, and his colleagues celebrated this accomplishment with him

A TikTok video shows his fellow security guards in uniform saluting him outside the graduation venue

The video resonated with many viewers who praised the supportive workforce

A 37-year-old South African security guard achieved his goal of obtaining his degree.

Colleagues salute security guard

His graduation day was made extra special when his colleagues proudly accompanied him and celebrated his academic feat.

A TikTok video shows a group of security guards dressed neatly in their uniforms demonstrating a salute routine before onlookers outside the graduation venue.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Mzansi in awe of security guards' support

The video garnered many views and comments from inspired netizens, who applauded the security guards for supporting and celebrating their fellow colleagues.

KamoMashile replied:

"Healthy work environment . Siyabona makwenzeka lokhu (We are grateful when such things happen)."

maciyane said:

"Sithi, all in order, lapho graduate❤️❤️."

skhonzysamantungw commented:

"Wow congrats mfethu. Ngivele ngifikelwe nyembezi ngoba ngiyazama but akulungi lutho (I just feel like crying becasue I keep trying but nothing is coming together)."

jaxtar reacted:

"Ubuntu. We are Africans ."

Thandiwe mazulu commented:

"Ngafikelwa inyembezi (This brought me to tears)."

ungiphilem said:

"Ngyaqala ukbona amasecurity angathakathi (It's my first time seeing security guards who don't do witchcraft)."

tommyg5249 said:

"To crying babies let's gather here . The support they gave him. I'm proud of him hope he motivate his colleagues."

Man celebrates going from security guard to receptionist

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man celebrated going from a company's security guard to being its receptionist.

@grootboom_vida took to his TikTok account to celebrate this achievement. In the video he shared, he is happy about the significant change. He said he's things are progressively happening.

"Kancane kancane we are getting there.❤️✔️" (Bit by bit, we are getting there)."

