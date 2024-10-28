A snake handler was caught on camera in Mokopane, Limpopo, removing a black mamba from a car

The incident was shared on TikTok and shows the guy carefully pulling the snake from the engine

The clip has gathered over 74k views, with people buzzing about the snake's size and the handler's bravery

A snake in your car engine? Nope, that's not the kind of maintenance anyone wants to deal with!

Snake handler shows off expertise

But that was exactly the situation in Mokopane, Limpopo when a snake handler had to step in to save the day.

The TikTok video, posted by @lashersa, shows the guy calmly pulling a black mamba—one of Africa's deadliest snakes—right out of the car's engine.

Onlookers shocked by mamba size

The clip already has thousands of views, and it’s no surprise why. The handler's calmness while dealing with such a dangerous snake is beyond impressive.

Onlookers were shocked by the size of the black mamba, and couldn't believe how the snake had made itself comfortable in the hot, cramped engine space.

Watch the video below:

The sheer size of the snake was another major talking point in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@Pepsispliff joked:

"Ke noga ya Sundowns it failed to reach Polokwane. 😂😂 "

@Lefanjo shared:

"I would never drive this car again. 😒"

@JoshMakhado posted:

"This one is not a snake catcher, he is a snake guider."

@Connygirl mentioned:

"The first thing that will come to my mind is whose mother is that mo koloi yaka. 💔💔💔"

@Bali@Jozi wrote:

"That's a black mamba, the most dangerous snake."

@NkosinathiKhensani typed:

"That's even risky for you. You need more lessons on how to do it. You're just putting yourself at more risky. You're shaking."

@Gertjie commented:

"Salute to the guy who managed to save lives."

@timit4sho asked:

"Ke ye kgolo goba ke ye telele?"

Snake catchers rescue 3 massive snakes

In another article, Briefly News reported that many people fear snakes, often seeing them as dangerous and unpredictable creatures.

With no fear in sight, two snake catchers successfully captured three pythons after receiving a call alerting them of the reptiles' presence. Jason Arnold, a local snake rescuer, uploaded a video on his YouTube channel.

