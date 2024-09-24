“Very Dangerous”: SA Has Chest Pains As Worker Casually Holds Puff Adder
- A TikTok video showed a man bravely holding a venomous puff adder before putting it on the ground
- The man smiled as he held the snake, concerning a few people in the post's comment section
- People online noted that the snake was dangerous, while some applauded the man's bravery
Most people feel at ease around dangerous animals when they trust the situation is safe and controlled. However, one man bravely held a puff adder, causing widespread concern among social media users.
Man bravely holds puff adder
Bongani Mkhabela, who uses the handle @vusibongs on TikTok, uploaded a video of possibly himself handling a venomous puff adder.
The worker, wearing yellow overalls and a sun hat, stood on the pavement as he held the snake, one hand gripping the reptile's neck and the other holding the end.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Turning his back to the camera, the man placed the snake on the ground before backing away.
Take a look at the puff adder in the video below:
Mzansi reacts to puff adder
Hundreds of social media users were surprised to see the man holding the venomous snake, while others shared how brave the man was.
@dopemarvelous wrote in the comment section:
"That's a puff adder, bro. Very dangerous."
@brandrababalela said to app users:
"He knows it’s dangerous. That is why he held its neck tight, threw it and stepped back."
@rikaplaatjies4 added in the comments:
"A very dangerous snake. I will never do that."
@rea27982 shared their fascination in the video, writing:
"We have our own snake catcher. I am interested in how he caught it. The releasing part is a small thing. Proud of you, my brother. We need more people like you."
Tour guide uses chair to save tourists from charging elephant in TikTok video, viewers applaud expertise
@tokelowtkay laughed and said:
"I would faint 10 times."
@pattyhasgonedotty congratulated the man on his bravery and wrote under the post:
"Well done."
Snake handler risks life to save family
In another story, Briefly News reported about a professional snake handler who saved a family from a Cape cobra lurking in their kitchen cabinet.
The brave man courageously grabbed the venomous snake with his bare hands without harming it.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za