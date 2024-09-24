“Very Dangerous”: SA Has Chest Pains As Worker Casually Holds Puff Adder

A TikTok video showed a man bravely holding a venomous puff adder before putting it on the ground

The man smiled as he held the snake, concerning a few people in the post's comment section

People online noted that the snake was dangerous, while some applauded the man's bravery

A man had people concerned when he held a venomous puff adder. Images: @vusibongs

Source: TikTok

Most people feel at ease around dangerous animals when they trust the situation is safe and controlled. However, one man bravely held a puff adder, causing widespread concern among social media users.

Man bravely holds puff adder

Bongani Mkhabela, who uses the handle @vusibongs on TikTok, uploaded a video of possibly himself handling a venomous puff adder.

The worker, wearing yellow overalls and a sun hat, stood on the pavement as he held the snake, one hand gripping the reptile's neck and the other holding the end.

Turning his back to the camera, the man placed the snake on the ground before backing away.

Take a look at the puff adder in the video below:

Mzansi reacts to puff adder

Hundreds of social media users were surprised to see the man holding the venomous snake, while others shared how brave the man was.

@dopemarvelous wrote in the comment section:

"That's a puff adder, bro. Very dangerous."

@brandrababalela said to app users:

"He knows it’s dangerous. That is why he held its neck tight, threw it and stepped back."

@rikaplaatjies4 added in the comments:

"A very dangerous snake. I will never do that."

@rea27982 shared their fascination in the video, writing:

"We have our own snake catcher. I am interested in how he caught it. The releasing part is a small thing. Proud of you, my brother. We need more people like you."

@tokelowtkay laughed and said:

"I would faint 10 times."

@pattyhasgonedotty congratulated the man on his bravery and wrote under the post:

"Well done."

Snake handler risks life to save family

In another story, Briefly News reported about a professional snake handler who saved a family from a Cape cobra lurking in their kitchen cabinet.

The brave man courageously grabbed the venomous snake with his bare hands without harming it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News