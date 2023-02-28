An American man reacted to seeing an African boy holding up two puffadders with ease while hanging out with friends

The man in the video decided to create content talking about how dangerous the boy's display with the snakes was

The video filled with facts about puffadders and how dangerous they are rubbed many people the wrong way

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

An American on TikTok went viral after giving unsolicited advice regarding a video of a boy holding puffadders. The kid in the video held all two snakes while smiling broadly.

A kid holding puffadders left a man concerned, and people dragged him for assuming that the kid didn't know the danger. Image: TikTok/@dna_reptiles

Source: UGC

The man in the video assumed that the boy did not realise the danger he was in. Online users responded to the man's video, where he detailed facts about snakes to warn others.

Little boy holding 2 puffadders snakes by hand amazes American content creator

A TikTokker, @dna_reptiles, reacted to a video of a child holding snakes. The kid was holding up two puffadders by the tail.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The man who reacted to the video gave an educational rant about how dangerous puffadders are. Watch the video below:

South Africans defend little boy from man's criticism

People in the comments section clarified that the TikTokker overstepped by giving unsolicited advice. Many people told him his assumption was wrong and the boy could hold the snake while knowing the dangers. The South African National Biodiversity Institute reports that African medicinal herbs treat snake bites.

Nom_Fam commented:

"The boy knows more than your audience. Idk why you think in Africa we have no knowledge of venomous snakes."

@vanwyk commented:

"Lol, in Africa you get people whom snakes never bite them at all no matter how dangerous the snake may be. We call those children of the ancestors."

baryjohncadle commented:

"Here in SA we say they bite backwards because they strike so fast by the time you realise you have been bitten its head has already been pulled back."

Big R commented:

"This kid knows way more than you think. I can try to explain to you but you wouldn't understand or believe me!"

Dryrot Junkies commented:

"That kid knows more than most!"

All_RSA commented:

"In Africa/South Africa we use "izihlungu" it makes snakes calm and don't attack when you are around them. So the kid knows what he's doing."

Snake farm goes viral as clip of vipers at feeding time leaves peeps terrified

Briefly News reported that a bunch of snakes went viral on TikTok. A video shows how they are kept on a farm altogether in a room.

The man in the video was doing his duty as a snake keeper to hundreds of snakes. People commented to express how terrified they were.

A video of hundreds of snakes together in a room left netizens horrified as it shows snakes at feeding time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News