A bunch of snakes went viral on TikTok. A video shows how they are kept on a farm altogether in a room.

A snake farm went viral as the keeper showed how he feeds the hundreds of snakes on the property. Image: TikTok/mrsnake280

The man in the video was doing his duty as a snake keeper to hundreds of snakes. People commented to express how terrified they were.

TikTok Video of snakes feeding goes viral

A video of hundreds of snakes together in a room left netizens horrified as it shows snakes at feeding time. The TikTok clip shows red meat served to the snakes. According to Reptile Room, it is not common for snakes to eat red meat as their preferred diet is typically consuming their prey whole.

TikTok video of snakes leaves netizens terrified

Snake videos often leave netizens terrified and online users flood the comments to express their terror. Many said they would never want to be in the snake caretaker's position.

MATTHEW RENDLE commented:

"Looks like the biggest nightmare you could have."

officialchinwe commented:

"Noooo this is too dangerous."

user2390612551185 commented:

"Way, way too many snakes."

fathimaessop222 commented:

"My worst nightmare."

emilyfinch641 commented:

"Nope! I don't do snakes."

Ntokozo_TK

"What a brave guy."

user5118506427525

"OMG can never be me."

"There are flying snakes": Snake jumps off roof, peeps horrified by its agility

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a snake went viral is it showed that snakes could jump. The video shows how the viper needed to get off a roof and took a leap.

In a video posted on TikTok, a long snake jumped off a roof without hesitation. The clip showed people that there are snakes that can jump. In South Africa, a snake that can jump is the forest cobra, as reported by National Geographic.

Snakes often leave online users terrified. TikTok users commented on how scared they were that a snake could jump. People cracked jokes to express how scary the scene was.

