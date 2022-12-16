Slithering reptiles usually make people uneasy. They usually hide in camouflage-friendly areas and that just adds to the danger of them. Due to this, many crazy snake incidents have occurred in Mzansi, and they have made for very fascinating stories.

Danger noodles often strike fear in the hearts of many, but in these five stories, netizens couldn't keep their eyes away from the screen because of the crazy situations the hungry reptiles got themselves in. So, Briefly News covered five shocking snake stories Mzansi loved.

The snakes had a tendency of being found in weird places for warmth. Images: Russ Sydenham / Facebook, @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter, @hannahstocking/ TikTok

Source: UGC

1. Massive Snake Spotted Near Farm in Limpopo, Nearby Residents and Pedestrians Urged to Remain Cautious

The first story revolves around a shocking sight. A massive python was found slithering around in Limpopo. The shocking Facebook post warned peeps to avoid it.

The images are chilling, to say the least, and appear like something out of an anaconda blockbuster movie.

2. Man runs for his life as massive snake goes after car: “Snake is now the proud owner of a Land Rover”

Next on the slithery list was a man trying to escape from a huge snake. The poor peeps inside the car got out of it and saw the danger noodle on the hood.

The TikTok went viral and Mzansi peeps couldn't stop cracking up.

3. Man hits snake with a stick to rescue deer in viral video, peeps left divided about disrupting the food chain

The fascinating tales continue with one clip that showed a man getting out of his car to smack a snake that was eating a deer.

The peculiar clip posted on Facebook had peeps laughing hysterically.

4. Massive snake gets pulled from the wheel arch of a car: Viral video has thousands of SA people screaming

Next in line is something peeps would utterly fear. A snake was found hiding under the wheel arch of a car and Mzansi was horrified by the finding.

The Tweet had peeps saying that the snake could keep the car!

5. Woman bolts out of swimming pool after snake decides to join her for a swim

The last but definitely not least story includes a lady running out of a pool as soon as she saw a snake slither in for a good swim.

The video went viral with netizens worldwide commenting on what they would've done.

Source: Briefly News