Mzansi peeps were mostly unhappy with a clip of a packed pool and wondered why there weren't more in Durban

The clip showed tons of people standing in it with little room for swimming, with many standing on the sidelines

Most folks expressed their dislike of massive crowds while others wished they could have joined in on the fun

South Africans were left incredibly stunned when a clip of a tremendously crowded Durban pool went viral.

Most of the people were just standing in the pool while many onlookers watched on. Images: asandakhiwa/ TikTok

asandakhiwa shared the video online and claimed that she took the video yesterday, even though most peeps claimed the TikTok was shot in 2019. Nonetheless, most folks engaged with the clip and shared their shock at how packed the place was.

Introverts beware

Some folks in the comments mentioned how their introverted personality would suffer in such a situation. That's quite understandable considering that folks who wouldn't like such crowds but some more extroverted individuals shared how much they would enjoy jumping in.

The biggest drawback of such a busy place is the lack of swimming that can be realistically done because of all the people standing in it. Either way, peeps shared their thoughts about the clip.

See the comments below:

❤️L(ee)nda. said:

"Hai shem ngiyabonga "

user1080741231927 mentioned:

"There should be a set amount of people to enter the pool at a time because that's so unhygienic."

TaisyK commented:

"Thanks for reminding us not to go there."

South African golden girl. posted:

"Life is sort. Enjoy my people. Enjoy!"

Danny G shared:

"I have a pool at my house in Kempton Park. guess I will just holiday at home. save some buks too. stay safe guys."

lineotsotetsi said:

"I love watching them from my hotel room. It looks lovely. Tropicana Hotel."

Lala Doomie mentioned

"Past there last week no water in swimming pools and the smell unbearable "

Miguel Caldeira commented:

"You get crowded beaches all over the world. Let the people enjoy themselves."

