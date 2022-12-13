A TikTok showed people a few necessities they should have in their homes if they're in South Africa

The video showed people the reality of living in a country that has a hot climate, a high crime rate and loadshedding

Online users could not stop cracking up over the mans's list of items with many labelling the creator as a rich person

A TikTokker made a viral video of things that should always be in a South African home. Online users could not help but comment on how much the person is able to afford.

A TikTokker showed South Africans how they can live a peaceful life with a few big purchases. Image: TikTok/muhammadpatel359

The video showed the creator's house which is fully decked out with technology and other conveniences. Online users shared their two cents on the video and many people felt poor after seeing the clip.

Man shows off house with upgrades fit for South Africa

TikTok user @Muhammadpatel359 showed how he stays ready for every problem in South Africa. The man in the video shows that he has a generator and solar power panels for loadshedding. He also showed off his security system which includes a security alarm burglar bars and surveillance cameras. To combat South Africa's hot weather, the creator also showed his cold storage room.

The man's display of how he combats loadshedding left people blown away by everything he owns. People commented expressing their amazement with many exclaiming that you need to be rich in order to survive in South Africa.

Cand ML commented:

"How do you say I'm rich without saying I'm rich."

Dominique Reynolds commented:

"I don’t know how us poor people are surviving this country."

user6349789805097 commented:

"Cold room or aisle at woolies?"

_toffee_ commented:

"Please Airbnb this place , so I can Dezemba in peace and safety."

Sherilyn Kruger commented:

"I just want to say this is a RICH person living in South Africa."

Duktrill commnted:

"Just add a water tank and you off the grid, very nice."

Llwelyn du Toit535 commented:

"Seems I don't have a South African home."

Japanese man in SA explaining loadshedding to the world has SA howling

Briefly News previously reported that a Japanese man learning English in South Africa talked about loadshedding. The man did his best, and it had hilarious results.

The video went viral on TikTok as his explanation for loadshedding amazed peeps. South Africans flooded the comments with their reactions.

A TikTokker, from Japan, @ana__kouta, shared his experience living in South Africa while it is affected by loadshedding. In the video, he says it is "horrible, terrible" and that the power cuts are caused by corruption.

