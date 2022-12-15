One TikTok user shared his experience when visiting the Department of Home Affairs in South Africa

The creator took a video of himself waiting at the notorious government facilities and he threw shade

Online users could not resist adding their own criticisms about how Home Affairs runs its processes

A man on TikTok used the platform to air out his frustration with visiting the SA Department of Home Affairs. His vlog went viral with over 800 000 views as he showed people all the waiting he did.

Online users were in the comments ready to let loose about their own annoyances. Many people even had criticism for the country as a whole.

Man's long South African Home Affairs visit goes viral on TikTok

A TikTok user @jin_liang14 created a video showing himself visiting Home Affairs. The funny guy posted a clip of himself waiting for hours. He captioned the video:

"Finally found something that takes longer than girls to get ready."

The man added that it also didn't help the situation that there is still loadshedding. The people commented and many said they could relate to how frustrating it is to wait at Home Affairs and not get any help.

Chillipixel2 commented:

"The anger this place brings out in me."

alexander adams commented:

"I remember losing my wallet one night in a club and then crying, not because I lost my wallet, but because I didn’t want to sit in Home Affairs."

NM commented:

"I prepare two power banks and food everytime I go there."

CoCo Chanel commented:

"Always haha, might as well just set up a tent and mini braai

_juwxyrix_ commented:

"Hai shame South Africa neh."

Catalëÿacommented:

"They are having tea, these places are suppose dto be having back up generators."

Jasmine Ember Black

"Did you take your bed with you you going to need it . And food ....wait just have lunch with them."

Mia commented:

"They’ll have you there the entire day and still not do what you came for."

S u n n y commented:

"And once it’s finally your turn they 'offline'."

alyssa commented:

"Waiting an entire day just to be sent home when loadshedding starts."

jayson vries commented:

"The reason why I still have my Green ID book. Don't have the patience to sacrifice a full day just to hear "system is off, come tomorrow"

Japanese man in SA explaining loadshedding to the world has SA howling

Briefly News previously reported that a Japanese man visiting South Africa shared his experience with loadshedding. The man told people what he understands about it.

The video went viral on TikTok as his explanation for loadshedding amused peeps. South Africans were in the comments to give their two cents.

A TikTokker, from Japan, @ana__kouta, shared a detailed description about living in South Africa. The man touched on the reality of Eskom's loadshedding. In the video, he says it is "horrible, terrible" and that the power cuts are caused by corruption.

