A Japanese man who is temporarily in South Africa discovered the challenge of loadshedding, and he shared his experience with the world

The visitor took to his TikTok to try and breakdown the SA phenomenon to the rest of the world and got over 700 000 views

South African peeps were thoroughly amused by his attempt at explaining the scheduled power cuts caused by Eskom

A Japanese man learning English in South Africa shared his experience with loadshedding. The man did his best, and it had hilarious results.

A Japanese man told the world the details of load shedding in South Africa, and many people thought it was hilarious. Image: TikTok/@ana_kouta

The video went viral on TikTok as his explanation for loadshedding amazed peeps. South Africans flooded the comments with their reaction.

Japanese man explains loadshedding

A TikTokker, from Japan, @ana__kouta, shared his experience living in South Africa. The man touched on the reality of living with load shedding. In the video, he says it is "horrible, terrible" and that the power cuts are caused by corruption.

He concluded that although loadshedding never happens in Japan, it is better here because there are no earthquakes.

Online users were in stitches as they reacted to the description of SA's problem with Eskom. Many people commented on the video with answers about what they do during loadshedding.

Tiara commented:

"During loadshedding, I curse Eskom and then take a nap."

TheVfamily24 commented:

"During loadshedding, I eat all the ice cream up, so it doesn’t melt."

Leaked Thoughts commented:

"Loadshedding will have you building a whole house from scratch because of boredom."

claytontruter commented:

"Loadshedding will have you reading shampoo instructions."

Buhle Mkhwanazi305 commented:

"We actually find it so weird now if the electricity doesn't go off."

Ragnar commented:

"I mean two hours without electricity sounds better than losing your house to an earthquake."

Tetelo_Anime commented:

"Me watching this video during loadshedding."

Joanne commented:

"I watch my YouTube downloads when there’s load shedding."

yellow.maaamiiiiiiiiiii0 commented:

"I download vlogs on YouTube before loadshedding that will last me for two hours. I'm always prepared."

Keisha commented:

"If you want something to take something back as a souvenir from South Africa.. I'm available."

