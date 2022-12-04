One child was not about to offer his services for free, so he charged his aunt with a formal invoice

Twitter user Zamangwane Khanyile laughed when she got the cute invoice and shared it on social media

Some feel the young man is selling himself short and needs to up his rates, but were impressed by his business skills

Children can catch you off guard in the sweetest way. One woman who had her nephew helping out at work never expected to get a handwritten invoice charging for his efforts.

Twitter user Zamangwane Khanyile was amused by her young nephew's adorable invoice for helping her at work. Image: Twitter / Zamangwane Khanyile

Often the crazy cute things that kids do they learnt from an adult, like charging for their time. No child just comes up with that on their own.

Twitter user Zamangwane Khanyile shared pictures of the adorable handwritten invoice her cute nephew wrote up. The little guy asked for an admirable R30 for his efforts, which melted his aunt’s heart.

“So my nephew opens the gate for my clients. Today he wrote me an invoice ”

The people of Mzansi can’t get enough of the little businessman

Yes, this is what we want to see, young people, learning business skills. The people of Mzansi took to the comments to let aunty know that the young man needed to raise his prices and that they hoped she paid within the six days as stipulated. Lol, the little man left nothing out, and people loved it.

Take a look:

@KatlegoMaseng1 said:

“Loool but at least boy is not greedy, he gave you a Black Friday price”

@jnmashingaidze said:

“What if the young lad opened the gate for Aunt Lisa at 6am on a rainy day? This kid is corrupt ”

@Love_Y0urz said:

“I wonder what will happen after the six days if you don’t pay ”

@Chatadie said:

“ Payed R00, 00, I think he should review rain days... Rate is low please ”

@Musanathi2 said:

“Guys, Aunt Lisa must pay her tip please! Also, rainy days can’t be regular daily rate! I love this kid!”

