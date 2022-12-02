An old clip of a woman losing her underwear while busy at an ATM has resurfaced, and people are finished

Widely followed Twitter page @kulanicool shared the clip, showing the poor woman walking away, noticing her underwear is around her ankles

The people of Mzansi cannot get enough of this clip or the man who filmed it, one for the books

If you do something ridiculous in public, it is almost a guarantee that someone will catch it on camera, and you are about to go viral lol. One woman lost her undies at an ATM a while back, and her incident has resurfaced.

A poor woman was filmed with her under around her ankles at an ATM a while back, and the clip still leaves people in tears. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Sometimes the best videos are those that you haven’t seen in a couple of years but hit the same as they did the first time you watched it… just like this one!

Widely followed Twitter page @kulanicool shared the golden oldie clip and had Mzansi busting again. The woman’s underwear dropped off her while she was bust at the ATM, and she only noticed when she started walking away.

The man who filmed the incident is it, though. His commentary is next-level funny!

The people of Mzansi cry tears of laughter over the clip

Guys, this will never get old. People flooded the comment section with laughter, wondering how this man was recording this poor woman, making the comment that he did. Brilliant!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Matholebula said:

“Forget about the pants, what is this guy saying?”

@Kaydee_Madala said:

“Its "you have wissed" for me”

@MondliBrianZum1 said:

“ I guess those debit orders were high.”

@l_xtracare34 couldn’t hold it together:

“”



