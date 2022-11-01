A funny video of a young white man speaking IsiZulu fluently has won over the hearts of many netizens

The footage shows the lad dressed in full Zulu traditional attire outside a home where there appears to be an event of sorts

The man reveals to his friend that the situation is tense where is, much to the humour of many cyber citizens

To witness a non-Nguni person speaking a Nguni language with accuracy and fluency remains a marvel for many peeps.

This was no different after a video of a white boy speaking IsiZulu with his friend went viral on TikTok.

A video of a Zulu speaking white man had many SA peeps entertained. Image: @amahlemepho/TikTok

The footage shows the young man fully dressed in Zulu traditional clothes outside a beautiful home as his friend asks him what is going on.

Although it is unclear what event is taking place at the house, the young man responds that he is at the Gcaba residence and the situation is tense as he giggles in amusement.

Impressed South African social media users couldn’t help but respond with funny and positive comments for the young man, whom many nicknamed “umZulu Omhlophe” (white Zulu man).

Wesley Kelly wrote:

“The next Johnny Gleg .”

user6226572948077 responded:

“Umzulu omhlophe .”

Rural ZuluGirl said:

“Esehleba.”

appleuser45422467 replied:

“Winkinga kakhulu umehlo emamba bafethu .”

Sangs commented:

“Iqalile manje iyagqilaza lento.”

Juan responded:

“Zuluboy!!! Have not seen him for a long time!!!.”

Artistasta reacted:

“UMehlo waze wamuhle .”

Buhle commented:

“Zulu omhlophe Boi ❤️.”

Zulu-speaking Indian man, 31, wins over scores of Mzansi fans with impressive TikTok videos

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that being able to speak an African language as a non-Nguni person is something that still fascinates many people in this day and age.

South African social media users were left quite impressed upon learning about an Indian man on TikTok who is fluent in isiZulu.

Cliffy Govender has become popular on the video-focused app for his fluent Zulu videos. In one of them, he shared that his ability to speak the language doesn't come from formal education at school, but rather from being raised by a Zulu nanny from Ixopo who cared for him when his mother was at work.

