A video of an adorable boy attempting to pronounce the name of one of Mzansi's most loved spices, Aromat, has gone viral

The TikTok footage shows the toddler holding a bottle of the spice as a woman asks him what he is holding

The little chap responds that it is "Amarete", giving many amused social media users the chuckles

Children do the most hilarious things without even trying to be funny. An amusing video of a little boy mispronouncing the name of one of Mzansi's most loved spices, Aromat, had social media users laughing out loud.

A little boy won over the laughs and hearts of SA netizens with his pronunciation of Aromat. Image: @kaymoremogapi /TikTok

The footage posted on TikTok by @kaymoremogapi shows the young chap holding a bottle of Aromat in one hand and what appears to be a tomato in the other.

An unseen woman can be heard asking her what he is holding in his hand, to which he adorably answers, "Amarete", while sporting the cutest smile.

The woman repeatedly asks the same question to get the boy to keep saying the wrong word as she giggles in the background.

The innocent boy had many netizens amused as they responded with cute and funny comments to the TikTok video.

ledwabatebogo765 said:

"For a second I also forgot what it's called."

nhlanhlos ♥️ wrote:

"ngimuzwe kahle."

Mbali Bleessing reacted:

"Ayi valwe."

Kgosi4King replied:

“Jonamawe ‍♀️‍♀️.”

Kamatili wrote:

“... They so cute at dis age. My son innocently sang a creche song "Seretho sa Kgomo" and he loudly said "Lerete la kgomo"."

KeaMighty said:

"The shoes and Amaret go together ."

Musa commented:

"The one asking the question ngeke alibone izulu ."

user9162317668300 responded:

"please keep this video until he is old enough to understand what he is saying."

Video of innocent little kid reading "amazambane" in English has South Africans laughing out loud

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a child attempting to read the name of a store on a banner had South African netizens with belly aches from laughter.

The funny clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter and showed a boy seated in a car as he attempts to read the name: "The Amazambane Volkorust."

"Amazanbane" is the IsiZulu word for potatoes. However, the boy's pronunciation of the word is in English and instead sounded like "Amaze-m-bane". The man recording him in the car can be heard laughing out loud at the boy without even bothering to correct him.

