Senzo Meyiwa's mother has appealed to the Khumalo family to reveal what happened the night he was shot

Ntombifuthi Meyiwa recalled how there was no mention of intruders in the house when they first heard the news

Senzo's aunty Makhosazana Vilakazi said only those in the house that night know the truth of what happened

Senzo Meyiwa’s mother is still haunted by her son’s death and wants answers.

Speaking exclusively to eNCA, Ntombifuthi Meyiwa called for justice to be served and for the truth about her son’s death to be revealed.

Ntombifuthi also called on Kelly Khumalo’s mother to open up about what happened in the house that night ten years ago.

Ntombifuthi cries out for answers

During her interview, an emotional Ntombifuthi cried out for the Khumalo family to give them answers.

Senzo’s heartbroken mother addressed Kelly Khumalo’s mum, asking how she could interact with her children while not worried about the fact that another family had lost a child.

“You want to die without telling the truth of how my child died?” she said.

“Mama, you are just sitting quietly there. Why are you doing this to us?” she cried.

No mention of intruders in initial messages

Senzo’s mother also reflected on how she found the news, saying that her other son, Sifiso, and daughter, Nokuthula, came over to break the news.

Sifiso had received a message from one of Senzo’s friends to say that he was shot and was lying on the floor.

Her daughter also received a message to say Senzo was shot by mistake, but there was never mention that intruders shot him.

Senzo shot while breaking up argument

Makhosazana Vilakazi, Senzo Meyiwa’s aunt, also noted that the first calls they received did not mention intruders.

She explained that Kelly had phoned Senzo’s sister after the shooting and told Nokuthula’s husband that Senzo was shot while trying to stop a fight between Longwe Twala and Zandie Khumalo.

She added that she believed the five men arrested for the crime were not involved in the actual murder.

“They are just using them as scapegoats. They were arrested for other things,” she said.

“They have nothing to do with this case. Those who were inside the house know the truth,” she added.

