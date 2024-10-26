Zandie Khumalo has questioned who is paying for the lawyers representing the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

The former Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead 10 years ago while he was visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home

Zandie stated that Meyiwa's widow, Mandisa Mkhize, has links to the men accused of killing the former Orlando Pirates star

Zandie Khumalo (right) has stated that Senzo Meyiwa's widow, Mandis Mkhize (left) is linked to the men accused of his murder. Image: @mandisamkhize01/ zandie_khumalo_gumede.

Source: Instagram

It’s officially been 10 years since Senzo Meyiwa was tragically killed, and still, no one has been convicted for the murder.

While five men have been arrested in connection with the death of the former Bafana Bafana captain, many believe that the mastermind behind the murder is still at large.

While some believe it’s Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandie has questioned Mandisa Mkhize’s involvement in the matter. Mkhize is Meyiwa’s widow and the mother of his daughter, Nana.

Zandie shares her thoughts on Mkhize

During an exclusive eNCA interview, Zandie said she had spoken to the state’s lead investigator, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, about her concern.

Zandie noted that the hitmen in the dock were from Nongoma, the same place where Mkhize is from. She also said that they have ties in the taxi business.

“That for me raises eyebrows nje. On its own,” she said.

Zandie questions who is paying for the lawyers

During the interview, she also questioned who was paying for the lawyers for the accused, saying they didn’t have good-paying jobs to afford lawyers.

“On Mandisa’s side there are lawyers, private lawyers that are representing these people. Who is paying them?”

She added that if police followed that trail of money, it may lead to more answers.

“Follow the money.” Maybe there’s something that will come out of there,” she stated.

