It has been 10 years since the death of legendary South African goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa

The case of his murder is still far from being solved, but his family has chosen to focus on celebrating him

Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso spoke to Briefly News about how they would be remembering the late Buccaneer

Senzo Meyiwa's brother gave insights on the launch of the Senzo Meyiwa Orlando Pirates branch. Image: Lee Warren

The 26th of October 2024 will mark 10 years since legendary goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa left the world. Meyiwa was shot and killed in a robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus.

A decade later, no arrests were made. However, his family chooses to celebrate instead of mourn.

Sfiso Meyiwa speaks exclusively to Briefly News

Senzo Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, told Briefly News that they would officially launch the Senzo Meyiwa Pirates branch in Ntuzuma Hall in Durban on Saturday, 26 October 2024. Hundreds of fans are expected to attend this momentous occasion, which will honour the legacy of the beloved keeper. The event will start at 10 a.m.

Meyiwa started his long career with Orlando Pirates in 2005 as a reserve goalkeeper. In 2012 Meyiwa put his full talent on display and was picked for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations by then Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund.

