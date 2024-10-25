It has been reported that a warrant for Longwe Twala's arrest has been issued

The troubled child star allegedly failed to pitch to court after being released on bail for theft

Netizens demanded answers on the reports, with others hoping it's over the Senzo Meyiwa case

The police are hunting Longwe Twala down after he failed to appear in court. Images: MDNnewss, StefanoNotDead

A warrant for Longwe Twala's arrest has allegedly been issued after he pulled a no-show in court.

Longwe Twala issued warrant of arrest

It has been reported that the police have issued a warrant to arrest Longwe Twala.

The troubled child star has been under the spotlight since being linked to the Senzo Meyiwa murder; however, that isn't why the police are looking for him.

Briefly News reported that Longwe was accused of stealing his father's studio equipment. He was later arrested.

After being granted bail, SABC alleges that Longwe disappeared and failed to appear at the Randburg Magistrate Court on Friday, 25 October.

This comes after his dad, Sello "Chicco" Twala, pleaded to have his son kept in jail for fear of him pulling such a stunt.

Mzansi reacts to Longwe Twala's pending arrest

Netizens are stunned by the developments in the case; however, they hope that Longwe will finally face the music for his crimes:

RmodibabuRorry added:

"Police hunting for Chicco Twala’s son!"

Letlhog47052815 said:

"And according to his father, he is innocent. The tables are turning."

Letlhog47052815 was stunned:

"Chicco once said his son is innocent, and now this?"

EversonLuhanga alleged:

"The police are looking for Longwe Twala after he failed to appear at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, and his sister plans to open a fresh case of theft at the police station."

Sello "Chicco" Twala denies son's involvement in Senzo Meyiwa case

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sello "Chicco" Twala's claims that his son is innocent of murder.

The legendary musician denied Longwe's involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa case and demanded that witnesses speak up about what happened that night.

Longwe is suspected of being the shooter after his dad's gun was linked to the crime.

