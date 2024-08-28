Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Longwe Twala Identified As Suspected Shooter, Mzansi Reacts: “Just Arrest Him”
- Longwe Twala has been identified as the suspected triggerman in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
- This after a cross-examination that pointed at Longwe as the shooter, who used his father's gun
- Mzansi is calling for Longwe's arrest while pointing at the lack of progress in the case
Longwe Twala has again been identified as the shooter in the Senzo Meyiwa murder.
Court points at Longwe Twala at triggerman
Over a decade since Senzo Meyiwa was killed, investigations into his murder have yet to conclude, though there appears to be some sort of progress.
In the latest trial, it was presented to the court that the gun used to kill the late Orlando Pirates goalie was owned by musician, Sipho Chicco Twala.
As more details emerged, it was then suspected that Twala's son, Longwe, could have been the shooter and stole his dad's gun to execute the murder.
Briefly News previously reported on Sipho's statement where he refused to testify and stated that should his son be found guilty, then he should be punished for his crimes.
Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a clip from the trial, where Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu claimed that Longwe was responsible for killing Senzo:
Mzansi weighs in on Senzo Meyiwa trial
Netizens are growing frustrated at the pace of the trial, saying Longwe should have been arrested a long time ago:
kabzee said:
"Chico Twala did say at one point that his son knows something."
sfundo69 was frustrated:
"This information has been there all along; South Africans know who killed Senzo. Why are you wasting time and state resources?"
lekoloanemanam2 was curious:
"Why can't they just arrest him, Kelly Khumalo and that whole crew and save state resources?"
juicystory_xciv posted:
"This is the longest case ever in South Africa."
Inenekazi1 asked:
"If he's a suspect, why hasn't Longwe been questioned or subpoenaed to appear in court?"
Kelly Khumalo defended in court
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kelly Khumalo being defended by Advocate Zandile Mshololo after she was accused of calling one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder in 2014.
Mzansi complained about the lack of progress in the case, while others questioned the accuracy of Mshololo's claims.
