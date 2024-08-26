Foreign National Linked to KZN Murder Wounded in Shootout With SAPS
- The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal got involved in a shootout and wounded a foreign national in the process
- The police were looking for the man, who is believed to have committed a crime in Esikhaleni in the province
- They found him in his hiding place, and when they announced their presence after entering the residence, he shot at them, and they shot back
ESIKHALENI, KWAZULU-NATAL — A foreign national is under heavy police guard in Esikhaleni in KwaZulu-Natal after getting into a shootout with the South African Police Service.
Suspect shot in shootout with SAPS
According to IOL, the incident took place on 25 August in Esikhaleni. The police were looking for the suspect, who allegedly killed someone. The police announced their presence after arriving at his residence after receiving a tip.
The man started firing at the police, and they fired back. He sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he is recovering. Once he is fit, he will appear in court on murder, attempted murder of police officers and illegal possession of ammunition and firearm charges. Recently, the province's commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, warned criminals not to shoot at police as the police will retaliate.
SA is relieved suspect is arrested
Netizens on Facebook expressed their feelings about the suspects' arrest.
Mara Zanin asked:
"Does this mean SAPS managed to deal with one criminal out of the millions?"
Bradley Carelse said:
"KZN cops are doing very well. Keep it up."
Phillip Molefi Gwangwa said:
"Problem solved. No waste of tax money."
Johan Claassen said:
"And yet it's on the table that they should be given jobs as metro police officers."
