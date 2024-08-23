The Tshwane Metro Police Department clamped down on drug activity in the city when they arrested six Nigerian foreign nationals for allegedly selling drugs

They received a tip-off that a drug exchange was about to take place, and when they apprehended the suspects, R110,000 worth of drugs were found

South Africans rejoiced, and many called for other parts of the country to be cleaned up and drug dealers dealt with

TSHWANE — The Tshwane Metro Police Department arrested six Nigerian foreign nationals for dealing in drugs in the CBD.

Tip-off leads to drug dealers' arrest

@TMPDSafety posted a statement about the arrest on its X account. According to the statement, the police received a tip-off that someone was buying drugs on Eskia Mphahlele Drive and Struben Street. When they arrived, they saw the car they were looking for in an open field.

The cops found two Nigerian foreign nationals, and when the TMPD searched the car, they found nyaope. After pressing them for more information, the suspects led them to Mooikloof, where more drugs were kept. TMPD arrested four more suspects. The drugs they recovered had a R110,000 street value.

South Africans rejoice

Netizens were happy that the police arrested the drug dealers during the drug bust.

Transporter said:

"Well done."

Joe Nkosi said:

"Sunnyside should be raided daily until they leave our country."

Wilson Mokwena said:

"When we complain about these illegal activities, we are labelled xenophobic. Big ups to law enforcement officers."

Victory said:

"So our problem was that Minister, mos. Since he vacated the office, criminals are getting arrested left and right."

Boss asked:

"Entlek, what was Bheki Cele doing?"

SAPS uncovered drug lab and found drugs worth R80 million

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service uncovered a drug lab in the leafy suburb of Douglasdale in Sandton.

They also found drugs with R80 million, and South Africans were pleased that there were more drug busts lately.

