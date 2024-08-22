The South African Police Service busted a drug lab in the lofty suburbs of Douglasdale in Sandton, Johannesburg

The bust was part of an operation between police units in which they uncovered drugs worth R80 million

South Africans were happy that more drug labs were being uncovered and noted that there were more similar operations from the police

SANDTON, JOHANNESBURG — Behind the walls of a house in the upmarket suburb of Douglasdale in Sandton, the police found a secret drug laboratory producing drugs worth millions.

SAPS uncover drug lab

South African Police Service national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe tweeted about the bust on her X account @AthlendaM. The police conducted the raid through an intelligence operation, with the Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant Tommy Mthombeni, on the scene.

The police discovered that the drug lab produced drugs worth R80 million. Mandrax tablets worth R10 million were seized. View the tweet here:

South Africans comment on the number of raids

Netizens remarked that there was an increase in raids from the police since Bheki Cele retired from politics.

Penelope Penny T said:

"This shows that Bheki Cele wasn't doing his work. Maybe he was getting ice cream after hours."

Maswazi said:

"One cannot overlook the rise in discoveries taking place these days."

Stay Shining said:

"A deeper look into the affluent suburbs and a lot more of these drug labs could be discovered."

UnvaccinatedKing said:

"Since Bheki Cele was removed, police are now discovering drugs. Wasn't he the problem?"

Adel said:

"It's time our government admits that drug manufacturing and usage amongst ur communities have reached crisis point."

Mpiyakhe asked:

"When did we become Colombia? Day in and day out, some drug lab is being discovered."

