Bodies of 2 Missing Limpopo Women Found in Pigsty, South Africans Horrified
- Two women who went missing in Limpopo were found dead after a man reportedly shot and killed them
- The incident happened outside of Polokwane, and another man who was with them was wounded and taken to the police
- Their bodies were severely decomposed, and the South African Police Service launched a manhunt for the suspect
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — The South African Police Service has launched a manhunt for the man who reportedly shot and killed two women before dumping their bodies in a pigsty in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Bodies of 2 murdered women found
TimesLIVE reported that the two women visited a farm outside Polokwane on 17 August. When they did not return, the police received a missing person alert. A 47-year-old man accompanied the 45-year-old and 35-year-old women.
The women were allegedly shot and killed and thrown into a pigsty with 50 pigs, who started to eat their bodies. When their bodies were discovered, they were in an advanced stage of decomposition. The police opened a case of murder and attempted murder.
South Africans heartbroken
Netizens on Facebook were horrified by the discovery and the murder of the two women.
Ciza Tony said:
"Life has become worthless. Such a horrific scene."
Hsai Martins said:
"And still no one, from those in charge, wants to listen to us when we call for the return of the death penalty."
Aphiwe Mngcwengi said:
"Police are busy collecting bribes from foreigners."
Katyolet Matjeni Ga Mathabe asked:
"What's happening mara?"
Lulu Naidoo said:
"That one in the hospital will have some answers."
Tshwane firefighters discover 2 decomposed bodies in building lift shaft
In a related article, Briefly News reported that firefighters from the Tshwane Emergency Services discovered two decomposed bodies.
They responded to a call to assist the cops in rescuing a man who fell through the shaft when they discovered the two bodies. They immediately reported the matter to the police, who have been investigating the cause of death since.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za