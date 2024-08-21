Two women who went missing in Limpopo were found dead after a man reportedly shot and killed them

The incident happened outside of Polokwane, and another man who was with them was wounded and taken to the police

Their bodies were severely decomposed, and the South African Police Service launched a manhunt for the suspect

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — The South African Police Service has launched a manhunt for the man who reportedly shot and killed two women before dumping their bodies in a pigsty in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Bodies of 2 murdered women found

TimesLIVE reported that the two women visited a farm outside Polokwane on 17 August. When they did not return, the police received a missing person alert. A 47-year-old man accompanied the 45-year-old and 35-year-old women.

The women were allegedly shot and killed and thrown into a pigsty with 50 pigs, who started to eat their bodies. When their bodies were discovered, they were in an advanced stage of decomposition. The police opened a case of murder and attempted murder.

South Africans heartbroken

Netizens on Facebook were horrified by the discovery and the murder of the two women.

Ciza Tony said:

"Life has become worthless. Such a horrific scene."

Hsai Martins said:

"And still no one, from those in charge, wants to listen to us when we call for the return of the death penalty."

Aphiwe Mngcwengi said:

"Police are busy collecting bribes from foreigners."

Katyolet Matjeni Ga Mathabe asked:

"What's happening mara?"

Lulu Naidoo said:

"That one in the hospital will have some answers."

