Tshwane Emergency Services firefighters found two decomposed bodies in a lift shaft of a building in Pretoria

The department responded to a call to assist the SAPS in rescuing a man who'd fallen through the shaft into the building's basement

After retrieving the victim, the personnel discovered the two bodies which were retrieved and the matter was handed to the SAPS

Tshwane Emergency Services Department retrieved two decomposed bodies during a rescue mission in a Pretoria building's lift shaft. Images: Tshwane Emergency Services Department/Supplied

Pretoria firefighters made a gruesome discovery of two decomposed bodies floating in the water in a lift shaft in a building in Pretoria.

Tshwane firefighters respond to lift rescue mission

The Tshwane Emergency Services Department said it was called to the building on the morning of 14 May 2024 to assist the SAPS in rescuing a man who had fallen through the lift shaft to the basement.

Deputy Chief Charles Mabaso told Briefly News that emergency personnel cut a hole through the basement’s steel door to reach the man, who was then safely taken to hospital.

“Upon further investigation of the scene, firefighters discovered two decomposed bodies floating in the water in a lift shaft.”

SAPS to investigate cause of death

Mabaso said the SAPS reportedly cordoned off and declared it a crime scene. He added that the firefighters retrieved the decomposed bodies under the command of the police:

"The cause of the death of the two victims and the injured is under police investigation."

